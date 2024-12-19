Dates announced for RiverLight Festival 2025

The dates are confirmed for RiverLight Festival 2025 which celebrates Sleaford's beautiful spaces and places, and the creativity of the local community. Fringe activities begin on Sat 14 June and the Festival Finale takes place on the Summer Solstice, Sat 21 June.

Shortlisted for the Best Event/Festival in the Tourism Excellence Awards 2024-25 by Destination Lincolnshire and Discover Rutland, RiverLight 2025 will be the fourth edition of this celebration of Sleaford's rich culture and heritage. It will once again bring the town alive with a vibrant mix of arts and creativity and will feature a colourful community-led parade as part of the Finale.

The theme this year is Circles, Cycles and the Summer Solstice, taking inspiration from the area’s rural heritage, medieval water mills and local folklore. The creative team are planning walkabout acts, a make zone, workshops, music and dance performances, art exhibitions, installations and much more.

Lucy Lumb, Head of Partnerships & Communities at the Hub said "RiverLight 2025 will showcase the amazing artistic expertise in our part of the country, and shine a light on all the creativity that flourishes here. We are planning an exciting and uplifting programme that celebrates what is special about Sleaford and North Kesteven, and brings our communities together for a unique, fun-filled experience."

The RiverLight Parade on Sat 21 June will involve local schools and groups taking part in artist-led costume-making and performance workshops - leading to an exciting and inclusive experience.

“The parade showed a great sense of community and pride in Sleaford. It was fantastic to see high spirits throughout the town as different acts took place in different areas.” Comment from a member of the public about the 2024 event.

Throughout the Fringe and Finale, events and activities will take place at the newly renovated Market Place, at the Hub and Eastgate Green, Bristol Arcade, Riverside Centre and Sleaford Museum as well as sites along the River Path up to Cogglesford Mill.

The festival also coincides with the North Kesteven Walking Festival and participants can discover many local walks throughout June.

Look out for a call out for festival proposals and an open meeting in January 2025 to find out the ways you, your organisation or school can be involved. Go to hub-sleaford.org.uk/riverlight

Email [email protected] for more information and to be added to the RiverLight email list.

Follow @riverlightfestival on Facebook and Instagram for up-to-date news and exciting announcements.