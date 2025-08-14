Multiple pupils achieved top grades across a range of courses. Subjects achieving the very highest A*/A grades included A level Maths, A level Sociology, A level Photography, A level English Literature, A level Physics, A level Geography, A level Media Studies and Level 3 Criminology. In Vocational courses there were Distinction* grades in Digital Games Production.

They truly are an outstanding set of results from an outstanding group of young people. Most have spent seven years at De Aston and they now go off now to make their mark in the world at university, apprenticeships and employment.

De Aston’s Headteacher, Simon Portercommented: “Congratulations to all of our Year 13 on their results that are a reflection of their personal dedication. Their results tell the story of their resilience and the efforts of staff who helped them through personal struggles to achieve these grades. It is important to remember that these students are more than a collection of their grades. They are all exceptional, inspiring, and talented young people in their own ways and we couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Mr Porter added, “I would also like to thank our Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Race for all her hard work, as she leaves De Aston this summer and extend a warm welcome to our new Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Sarah Tucker, who starts with us in a couple of weeks. Mrs Tucker is no stranger to Sixth Form leadership, having been a successful Head of Sixth Form in her previous school and no stranger to De Aston, as I taught her as a pupil here many years ago!”

1 . Some amazing results from Year 13s at De Aston School Students collecting their A Level results with Mrs Race Photo: De Aston School

2 . Some amazing results from Year 13s at De Aston School Staff and students celebrating. Photo: De Aston School

3 . Some amazing results from Year 13s at De Aston School Staff and students celebrating. Photo: De Aston School