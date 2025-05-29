Deadline closing in for unsung heroes to apply for groundbreaking scheme

Unsung heroes making a difference across West Lindsey are being encouraged to step forward for a groundbreaking new scheme offering free access to local leisure facilities – but just two weeks remain to apply.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone Active, which runs Market Rasen Leisure Centre and West Lindsey Leisure Centre in partnership with West Lindsey District Council, wants to support projects which are tackling local issues and changing lives.

Anyone who wishes to apply for the Community Champions scheme must do so before Thursday, June 12 at 11.59pm. Applications can be submitted via the Champions website at www.ea-champions.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An award-winning leisure operator, Everyone Active launched Community Champions on Thursday, May 1, with the aim of building stronger communities and recognising the dedication of those who go above and beyond.

Leisure operator Everyone Active has launched the Community Champions scheme

People involved in mentoring, promoting health and wellbeing, supporting inclusivity or leading environmental or cultural projects are being urged to apply. It can be a charitable initiative or a project that is small or targeted.

Successful applicants will secure valuable use of facilities within their local leisure centres, to help them carry out these projects. Everyone Active will raise awareness of this work to strengthen connections, encourage civic engagement and foster a culture of giving back.

Those selected for the Community Champions scheme are also in with a chance of being shortlisted for the Champions Awards in autumn of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Everyone Active also launched its all-new Colleague Champions scheme on Thursday, May 1, which will recognise and reward Everyone Active employees who consistently go above and beyond in their roles.

It will celebrate the provision of exceptional customer service, innovative ideas, teamwork, leadership and dedication to Everyone Active’s values.

Customers can nominate colleagues for the award at www.ea-champions.com, with applications closing at 11.59pm on Thursday, June 12.

Peter Smith, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are hugely excited to launch the Community Champions scheme, which we hope will make a real difference in West Lindsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to highlight the work of everyday heroes who are changing people’s lives and inspiring others to make a positive impact in their communities.

“We encourage local people, community projects and charitable initiatives to get their applications in before June 12, so we can support the fantastic work that you do.”

Everyone Active also runs the Sporting Champions scheme, which empowers aspiring athletes to achieve their full potential through access to state-of-the-art training facilities and invaluable mentoring support from Olympians and Paralympians.

Since its inception in 2016, the scheme has elevated the sporting careers of more than 6,000 athletes by providing them with free access to Everyone Active's 240-plus leisure centres nationwide.