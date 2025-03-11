Deputy Mayor champions hearing health at Louth opticians

A local opticians was delighted to welcome the Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress of Louth to the store ahead of World Hearing Day.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Darren Hobson and Sarah-Jayne Hobson visited the Specsavers store in Louth to express their gratitude for all that they’ve done for the local community and to highlight the importance of hearing health.

During his visit, the Deputy Mayor praised the team and the facilities available at the store, stating: 'It was a pleasure to be invited to Specsavers Louth to see the fabulous facilities on offer and to speak with the incredibly knowledgeable team who can support the community both in our town and further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I would encourage anyone to make the most of the services on offer at Specsavers and support such a great local business. The enthusiastic team are fantastic at making you feel at ease and can provide a wealth of information to ensure hearing health is maintained. I wish all the team the very best.’

the Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress of Louth visit Specsavers Louth for World Hearing Day

The Louth store is taking proactive steps to encourage better hearing health awareness within the local community. Team members were handing out ‘Check Your Hearing at Home’ leaflets outside the store, offering key information on self-assessments and early detection of hearing concerns.

Additionally, customers who visited the store for wax triage on World Hearing Day had the chance to enter a prize draw to win a bottle of prosecco. The store has also made materials from the World Health Organization (WHO) available to visitors, providing valuable guidance on protecting hearing, particularly for young people.

The team were actively engaging with the community throughout the day, distributing leaflets, dressing up in themed t-shirts, and decorating the store to create an inviting and informative atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Hearing Day serves as a vital reminder of the importance of regular hearing checks, and Specsavers Louth is proud to play a key role in raising awareness and providing essential hearing services to the local community.

For more information or to book a hearing test, visit Specsavers Louth or call 01507 351050