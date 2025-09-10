Design an inspiring environmental poster to win challenge

North Kesteven District Council has launched an exciting new poster challenge for young people, and there are prizes to be won along with places in an exhibition.

The Our Planet, Our District Poster Challenge is looking for designs to inspire others with ideas that will boost the environment for both District and planet.

Winning poster designs will be used by the Council to promote environmental action and encourage everyone to make a difference.

Poster designs can be on the themes of: reduce, reuse, recycle; reducing food waste or food waste recycling; protecting nature and biodiversity; greener transport e.g. walking, cycling, car-sharing, public transport; reducing plastics and litter; or supporting renewable energy like solar panels on rooftops.

The challenge is open to young people aged 5-18 who live in North Kesteven. There is a first prize of a £25 voucher and £10 voucher runners-up prizes on offer in each age group. Plus, all winning designs will be displayed in an exhibition at Whisby Natural World Centre over winter 2025/26.

Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “Young people hold the key to the future, not just of our District, but of the planet’s health. We need to listen to our young people and allow them to inspire us, and that’s exactly what this challenge is about.

“There’s a huge amount of artistic talent in our area and children and teenagers are where that begins. We aim to nurture creativity and empower the next generation to make a difference to the world’s biggest issues.

“I can’t wait to see what exciting ideas our young artists and designers come up with, and to see the designs on display around the area. They could even be seen on the sides of our refuse collection lorries!”

Entries must be hand-drawn or painted and made on the official entry form, which is available online. Hard copies are available at NKDC’s reception on Kesteven Street, Sleaford, at Sleaford library, the Hub in Sleaford, Whisby Natural World Centre and at NKDC’s tourism venues (Mrs Smith’s Cottage, Navenby; Navigation House and Cogglesford Mill, Sleaford; and Cranwell Aviation Heritage Centre).

Entry forms can be downloaded and more information about the competition found at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/ourplanetposterchallenge.

Entries must be received by Friday, October 17.