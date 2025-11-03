Detachment Commander of Market Rasen Army Cadets visits Rotary

Rtns. Graham Davis, Rtns Ron Myland and Tony Barrett welcome Cadet Commander Tim Wood, to Market Rasen Rotary

The Army Cadet force in Market Rasen Tim Wood, Detachment Commander of Market Rasen det, Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force came to Market Rasen Rotary recently.

Introduced by Rtn. Ron Myland, Tim began by explaining that his a part of his role is to recruit new members to join up as cadets, both Adult Volunteers and Cadets and he was also looking for opportunities that the Cadets may become involved, and better engage, with the local communities.

The Cadets are the largest sponsored Youth Organisation within the Ministry of Defence, having 11,000 Adult Volunteers and 74,000 Cadets. The Regular Army has fewer Personnel than the Cadet Force.

The aims of the Cadets and potential Cadets is to improve social mobility and increase performance and education, to improve their mental and physical well-being and enhance their chances of employment in any sphere that they may wish to go into. The Cadet Force began in 1859.In 1956 they affiliated with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme, and they now facilitate that for their Cadets.

If the cadets are already registered with the DofE scheme, the Cadet Force can provide additional elements for them that can be transferred back to the school or other organisers. In 2012 there was a large expansion of Cadet Groups in schools and this has recently been reinforced – in July 2025, the Government committed an extra £75m towards the Cadet Forces, showing that the Government is committed to the cadet forces organisations.

In 2021 their syllabus was further developed and refreshed. Their ethos is based around their values and standards. What is expected from Cadets and Adult Volunteers is to encourage them to do the right thing and to challenge themselves to tackle new things. At its core is Courage, Discipline, Respect, Integrity, Loyalty and Selfless Commitment. It is also expected that all their Personnel be lawful, appropriate and professional. Adventure training and opportunities provided to cadets is heavily funded by a Charity called the Army Cadet Charitable Trust UK (ACCT).

This charity sponsors and funds much of non-syllabus activities organised by the cadets. When Cadets are Fundraising for the Cadet Force it is this Charity that they are collecting for – it can then subsidise trips, equipment and provide the Insurance protection for the various activities undertaken.

The activities that the cadets go through include weekend camps and Community Engagement, DofE modules, Field Craft and music. The Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force has its own band taking not just experienced musicians but also train people from scratch). Cadets do get involved with shooting and weapon handling and this is also very good for promoting discipline in the cadets.

The National Cadet Training Centre at Frimley Park in Surrey was opened in 1959 and is now the home of the Army Cadets. Lincolnshire is having its own purpose-built Cadet Training Centre at Beckingham, which is expected to open in January 2026. The training centre will have classrooms and accommodation for 60 cadets at any one time. It will have its own catering facilities and will be completely independent of the Beckingham training camp but will have access to the rest of their training facilities.

This year, Lincolnshire cadets were sent to Norway where they had the opportunity to participate in kayaking, mountain biking and hiking. This trip was subsidised by the ACCT keeping costs to cadets low. Capel Curig is one of two Army Cadet Central Adventure Training locations. These centres run residential courses lasting five days covering activities such as caving, rock climbing, mountain biking and kayaking.

The cost of these courses is about £80 after subsidy from ACCT UK. There are also hardship grants available in addition to the subsidised courses. If a cadet is eligible for a course this makes sure that they don’t miss out because of the cost. The Cadet Force has Detachments, or has Expeditions to, or visits countries such as Canada, USA, the Caribbean countries, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, India, Cyprus and Kenya.

Training modules that cadets can get involved with are STEM activities – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. These will be building things in a structured command task with a purpose and function – encouraging teamwork and getting a technical understanding.

Tim went on to explain the Cadet journey through the system. Basic training which gives entry level for each of the subjects. Training for example would include safe handling of an air rifle. After this they progress through a range of Star levels. With success through all levels Cadets can train as Master Cadet status at Frimley Park near Aldershot where they will be assessed by the Army Cadet Forces Training Team. If they meet the required standard they will be awarded the title of Master Cadet – a very prestigious role which has required considerable hard work and effort to reach

For more information on the syllabus and the Cadet courses follow the link: https://armycadets.com/activities/cadet-syllabus/

The cadets also progress through the ranks, subject to their conduct. Every Cadet Force can have only one Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major. The Army Cadets provide experiences in leadership that employers are looking for – teamwork, communication skills etc.. They pride themselves as having safe people, safe practice, safe equipment and safe locations.

The Market Rasen Army Cadet Force parade one night per week, Monday night 7-9pm. Every adult there is Enhanced Child Workforce DBS Approved. Outside speakers are welcomed and encouraged.

Tim was keen to see how the cadets could get involved in some of the community activities. We are approaching the Christmas period and there could be opportunities for them to get involved and help. Any activity that cadets may get involved will need a minimum of 6 weeks’ notice for acceptance and approval with clear information re the Cadet’s role and to produce a detailed Risk Assessment for the whole activity.

They will be part of the Remembrance Parade in Market Rasen, where they will be providing a Standard Bearer, one of the cadets will lay a wreath and one cadet will be reading out the Role of Honour in the church Service and supporting the Christmas Market in December

Ron thanked Tim for his excellent presentation with all his supporting graphics and videos.

For more information on the history of the cadets: https://armycadets.com/about-us/our-history/