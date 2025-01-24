Dexter & Sharpe raise the roof with donation to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

By Linda PAtrick
Contributor
Published 24th Jan 2025, 16:38 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 16:40 BST
In 2024, Dexter & Sharpe Chartered Accountants chose Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) as their chosen Charity of the Year, with an aim to raise £4,000, the cost of one life-saving mission.

Twelve months later and they had smashed their target and raised an impressive £8,523 through a variety of engaging fundraising activities.

LNAA Corporate Partnerships Officer, Vik Varney said: “It is wonderful to see this team fundraise with such passion for our work. It is fantastic achievement. Their efforts will help our critical care teams deliver the best pre-hospital treatments to some of the most seriously ill and injured people living in Lincs & Notts. From everyone at LNAA, we want to say a huge thank you."

Since the start of the year, staff from branches across Lincolnshire have participated in the Lincoln Inflatable 5k, hosted a pancake breakfast and held Match the Pet Days. In July they also took on the gruelling 12-hour Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge showcasing remarkable endurance and teamwork.

Members of Dexter & Sharpe Chartered Accountants tackling Yorkshire 3 Peak Challenge

David Johnson, partner at Dexter & Sharpe said “This collaboration embodies our commitment to supporting crucial services in our community, ensuring swift and vital assistance in times of need. With Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, we aim to contribute significantly to their life-saving missions and make a meaningful impact together.”

Vik Summed up: “Dexter & Sharpe have gone above and beyond to fundraise this remarkable amount for our work. And they also generously sponsored our Volunteer Recognition Event, where our incredible family of volunteers were treated to a delightful afternoon tea."

LNAA is one of the UK’s leading Helicopter Emergency Service charities, bringing the equivalent of a hospital emergency department to patients at the scene, giving those with the most severe injuries and medical conditions the very best chance of survival when minutes matter.

It receives no direct government funding and relies on the generosity of its supporters to fund the £13million needed annually to keep its helicopter in the sky and fleet of critical care cars on the road, 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.

The team would love to talk with any business or organisation that would like to partner with them for 2025. Email [email protected] for more details.

