Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, and Guinness, has today announced an 18-month pilot partnership with the UK Men’s Sheds Association, an organisation that supports men’s wellbeing by providing a network of social and creative community spaces.

The Sheds aim to reduce loneliness and combat social isolation by encouraging men to pursue practical activities, build social connections and share skills together. The announcement makes Diageo one of the charity’s largest corporate partners.

Operating over 1,180 Sheds nationwide, with 33,000 people accessing a Shed each week, the Association provides an enjoyable way for individuals across the UK to stay socially integrated in local communities by being creative and learning or passing on skills. Founded in the UK in 2013, the partnership will allow the charity to further scale its presence, providing more people across the country with an important, positive social outlet to address loneliness.

The collaboration will also see Diageo and the UK Men’s Sheds Association co-develop a programme of activity to encourage alcohol moderation later this year, equipping ‘Shed Leaders’ across this expanding network with the resources to lead informed conversations about the causes and consequences of harmful drinking. These engaging resources will be available in late 2024 through Diageo’s flagship responsible drinking platform DRINKiQ, which aims to promote moderation by providing consumers with the information to help make responsible choices.

Diageo partners with UKMSA to support men’s wellbeing and encourage alcohol moderation

While 73% of men in the UK drink within the Chief Medical Officer’s lower-risk guidelines[1][1] , men aged over 55 – a significant proportion of the Men’s Sheds movement[2][2] – have been found to be one of the groups most likely to drink at harmful levels, consuming between 14 and 50 units of alcohol per week.[3][3] According to public health data, 29% of men in England aged between 55 and 64 currently drink at these levels.[4][4] For many within this demographic, increased alcohol consumption can be driven by a range of social, financial, and psychological reasons, including bereavement, retirement, and loneliness.

Nuno Teles, Managing Director of Diageo Great Britain, said: "Diageo is proud to support The Men’s Sheds Association in their crucial mission to create supportive community spaces. By partnering together, we aim to expand their impactful work by improving men’s wellbeing and raising awareness about alcohol moderation. Together, we want to empower individuals and create more connected communities. Having visited the Men’s Shed in Camden, I have seen the positive impact these spaces have in nurturing a sense of purpose and belonging within the community. It was a joy to meet the Shedders and discuss how we can collaborate to drive meaningful progress."

Charlie Bethel, Chief Executive Officer of UK Men’s Sheds, said: “We are delighted to be working with Diageo on this exciting programme that certainly demonstrates our shared values and supports healthier and happier men.

This programme will deliver a positive impact on Men in Sheds and I hope the wider population, providing a greater understanding of our relationship with alcohol and develop more positive habits; particularly as we age. For many this programme will stimulate a conversation about drinking habits for the first time in their lives.

The commitment of Diageo to support men’s health is to be celebrated and the agreement makes Diageo and DrinkIQ UK Men’s Sheds Association’s largest corporate partner and provides an opportunity for us to further our reach and engagement as we support the further growth of the Men’s Sheds community."

This partnership forms part of Diageo’s longstanding commitment to promote moderation and responsible drinking. In addition to improving consumers’ alcohol literacy through platforms like DRINKiQ, Diageo is committed to addressing other areas of alcohol-related harm, such as drink driving and underage drinking.

This includes brand-led activations, such as Guinness and THINK!’s drink driving campaign, as well as partnerships with organisations such as Collingwood Learning, with whom Diageo has delivered the award-winning alcohol awareness theatre production ‘Smashed’. In 2023/24, ‘Smashed’ embarked on its biggest tour of Great Britain yet and has visited over half a million pupils to date.

