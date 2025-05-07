Disabled pet charity boosted by Mayor’s fund
She also took the opportunity to hand over a donation of £250 from the Mayor’s Charity Fund, together with a personal donation of much needed food supplies.
She thanked the Market Rasen area charity’s volunteers as well as trustee and founder Tim Giles for their hospitality and for showing her around.
She told them: “It was great to see all the hard work you have done and to hear all about your future plans for the site.”
Working directly with veterinary professionals, and related experts, the charity provides wheelchairs and other mobility aids to dogs in need to aid their rehabilitation and get them rolling.
They also draw on their collective experience to advise and inform owners of disabled pets.
They also provide access to facilities where, under the guidance of trained professionals, dogs can test out new kit and gain confidence and interact with other dogs in a safe and secure environment.
