District celebrates the impact of community project grants through East Lindsey Investment Fund as support passes the £1million mark

This week, East Lindsey District Council has celebrated new grant awards of just under £350,000 made through its Investment Fund and the achievements of Old Bolingbroke, a community which has previously received funding.

In line with the council's commitment to make a major investment of its own funds in communities across the district, £1million was awarded to Lincolnshire Community Foundation's GRASSroots scheme, extending the life of the scheme beyond 2025.

In this second round, a total of £331,800 has been awarded to the 27 projects. Overall, with match funding, more than £1million in cash investment has been made in East Lindsey's community projects since April.

The successful projects are:

Johnathon Capek, Steve Lumb, Saul Farrell, Cllr William Gray, Lorna Hine, Bruce Trewin

Burgh Le Marsh Town Council - Purchase of the unoccupied Burgh Le Marsh Methodist Church to be transformed into a community centre/library facility.

Horncastle Town Football Club - Renovation of the clubhouse.

Irby and Bratoft Village Hall -A replacement tin roof for the hall, securing its future within the community.

Sibsey Village Hall - Installation of surround sound system with hearing loop.

Zero Degrees, Louth - Costs to support a programme of six cultural events in Louth in 2025.

Utterby Village Hall - Renovations to the hall.

North Somercotes Village Hall Committee - Renovations to the hall.

Huttoft Village Hall - Replacement of windows.

Church of St. Marys, Fotherby - To create an accessible toilet facility for the community area.

Sociable Soup, North Thoresby - Equipment to expand delivery of activities.

Huttoft Parish Council - Works to repair, upgrade and improve Huttoft Playing Field.

Skegness and Spilsby Scouts District - Costs towards reopening and developing the Tom Thumb Holt Scout Campsite.

Skegness Town Bowling Club - Renovation to the club's bowling green.

1st Skegness Scout Group - Additional equipment and funded support for young people to access Scouting.

Wragby Heritage Group - Development of a pop-up museum in Wragby.

Little Steeping Village Hall - Labour and materials for repointing of the hall.

North Somercotes Snooker and Billiards Club - Renovation and retrofit of the club, including a new kitchen and heating system.

CHASE Lincs, Louth - Costs towards setting up a dedicated support space for children and adults with additional needs.

East Mercia Rivers Trust - Delivery of activities associated with the Horncastle River Enhancement Project.

Horncastle Playing Fields Management Committee - Contribution towards the cost of refurbishing the pavilion.

Jubilee Park, Woodhall Spa - Installation of a new dome structure to act as a health and wellbeing hub for the local community.

Community Learning in Partnership (ACIS) - Development of a community wellbeing garden at the Campus for Future Living.

Horncastle Town Council - Improvements to the recreational space at Prospect Street.

Donington on Bain Parish Council - New play equipment for play park.

Spilsby Town Council - New play equipment to facilitate the expansion of a recently created play area.

Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre, Tattershall Thorpe - Support for a new aircraft simulator facility.

Burgh Angling Society - Purchase of tools and picnic tables.

To mark exceeding £1million in investment, ELDC, Lincolnshire County Council, the Friends of Bolingbroke Castle and the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul PCC unveiled a plaque to celebrate the completion of the Old Bolingbroke Gas House and Butcher's Shed.

Councillor William Gray, who unveiled the plaque at Bolingbroke, said: "Old Bolingbroke is testament to what a determined, passionate community can achieve when they set their mind to delivering for their local area, with over half a million pounds secured in funding for these projects since 2023.

"The funding has been made possible by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and by East Lindsey District Council through UKSPF and REPF, as well as the countless volunteer hours and the contributions made by many of those involved in the project.

"The impressive facilities show what can be achieved through using grant funding to grow the level of investment made into local communities, with a small initial award of funds multiplying into a much larger investment over time."

Councillor Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for the coastal economy, and Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy, said: "It is wonderful to see this funding delivering such meaningful results for our communities.

"Saving vital community hubs such as Irby and Bratoft Village Hall, transforming vacant buildings such as Burgh Le Marsh Methodist Church into new facilities and supporting life-enhancing projects such as CHASE Lincs in Louth are exactly the outcomes we had hoped for.

"The high level of interest in this round of funding, just like the first, shows the continued demand for this scheme.

"There will be another round, so we would urge any groups which are considering applying for a grant to do so as soon as possible, or to contact the team at LCF who are on hand to help."

More funding opportunities are available to a wide variety of projects. For more information and to apply, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/LGGF or https://lincolnshirecf.co.uk/grants/elif