Divided opinions on off-licence plans for village post office

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 11:28 BST
Post 'N' More, post office and convenience store in High Street, Billingborough. Photo: Google Streetviewplaceholder image
Post 'N' More, post office and convenience store in High Street, Billingborough. Photo: Google Streetview
Managers of a village post office are applying for a licence to sell alcohol as an off-licence.

Vithiya Ltd has applied to South Kesteven District Council’s licensing body for a new premises licence for Post ‘N’ More on High Street in Billingborough, which already doubles as a convenience store.

This would include the sale of alcohol off the premises between 7am and 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

October 2 was the last day for comments and representations about the application.

At least one resident has questioned the need for a fourth off-licence outlet in the village, with the Co-op, Nisa and Dobsons newsagent already licensed.

He said: “We don't need another, what we need is a Post Office.”

However, also commenting on the proposal, Phil Jordan, SKDC’s Development Management and Enforcement Manager made no objections, stating: “The proposed licence is in accordance with the lawful planning use of the site, which appears to have an established use as a post office shop.”

Related topics:Co-Op
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice