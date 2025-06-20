Dobbies’ Boston store July Grow How: Pest Control for a healthy garden

Dobbies Garden Centres is hosting free Grow How demonstrations at its Boston store to encourage locals to grow their own and make the most of their outdoor and indoor spaces. These educational workshops are made to be flexible and fun, taking around 30 minutes for the demonstration and Q&A session.

The Grow How workshops will take place on Wednesday 2 and Saturday 5 July at 10:30am and 3:30pm and will be hosted by the Dobbies’ Green Team at the Boston store. The team will share their top tips on dealing with unwanted garden pests and will encourage participants to ask any questions they may have on keeping their garden pest free.

The workshop will cover slugs and how to tackle them; wasps and flies; dealing with ants and rats, alongside pest-repelling plants. Dobbies’ Green Team will also highlight which plants are effective in combatting pests and how to encourage wildlife, such as hedgehogs, that can help to reduce garden pests. The Green Team will also be on hand to answer any gardening and pest control advice throughout the session.

Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, is looking forward to what the July Grow How workshop on pest control at the Boston store has to offer. He said “Slugs and pests affect nearly every garden, yet there are many simple tips we can follow to help control the problem and prevent them from damaging our gardens.

Dobbies’ Green Team will be on hand at July’s Grow How workshops

“Customers attending this month’s Grow How workshop at the Boston store can learn more about detecting the early signs of pest damage to help prevent future issues, allowing everyone to make the most of garden living this summer. “

Spaces are limited and advanced booking is recommended. Visit the website to reserve a spot today, www.dobbies.com/events.