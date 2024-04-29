Dog lovers gather en masse for Great British Dog Walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 150 people and their VIPs (very important pups) attended the walk, raising just short of £2,500 (not including sponsorship) to help the charity transform the lives of deaf people by training more dogs to alert them to important and life-saving sounds.

Vicky Ryan, Hearing Dogs’ community fundraising manager for the region, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along, to our amazing volunteers who supported the event, and to the staff of Belvoir Castle themselves, who were an absolute pleasure to work with. They all helped make the day a huge success.”

“It costs around £40,000 to fully train and support a hearing dog for the duration of its life, so everyone who took part in the walk today has helped raise much-needed funds that allow the charity to continue its life-changing work.

“We also could not have made the walk so successful without the support of Specsavers Audiologists, so we are incredibly grateful to them for recognising the important roles our dogs play in people’s lives.”

Hearing Dogs currently has a shortage of volunteers in the area to help us train more adorable puppies, so anyone who would like to support the charity and thinks they have the time and commitment to look after a puppy, can visit our website to find out more.