Dog Show judging. Photo: David Dawson

Dog show raises funds for community causes

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 21st May 2025, 09:41 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 10:04 BST
There were plenty of wagging tails when South Kyme Women’s Institute held their fun dog show and fayre at the Coronation Hall in the village.

There were 16 classes to judge with 1st to 3rd rosettes for those selected, as well as games, bucking bronco, stalls, food and the annual village duck race on the Kyme Eau.

One of the organisers, May Morris said it was a beautiful day which raised lots of money for village amenities as well as the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

A stall was dedicated to fundraising for the village hall as it had been suffering from a fall in bookings this year.

"The cake stall and cafe took about £400,” she said. “I had to cancel the children’s fancy dress because it got too cold and windy and so everyone who came in fancy dress got a prize.”

The duck race went well, led by Stephen Coy, with duck sponsors following the race between the two bridges on the river.

Mary said the dog show saw lots of entries, with businesses sponsoring the prizes to help make a good profit.

Laura Eastwood with her dog Bella won Best in Show.

Grayson Skilton, eight, of South Kyme, on the bucking bronco.

L-R Sue Littlejohn and Mary Littlejohn of South Kyme, selling cakes. Photo: David Dawson

