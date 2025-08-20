Dominant Boston Town hit 4 goals in cup replay

Fraser Bayliss gives the Poachers an early lead - photo (c) Steve Davies

Boston Town cruised through their FA Cup replay to reach the 1st qualifying round for the first time in six years.

An early blitz of goals set up a dominant 4-1 win against Newark & Sherwood United.

Manager Chris Funnell was without the injured Harry Limb and Jordan Nuttell but Fraser Bayliss stepped up with two goals in their absence.

He grabbed the first after only three minutes when he pounced on the rebound from a Ewan Richardson save.

Two more quickfire goals then put the Poachers fully in the driving seat. Jack Gurney converted directly from a corner after 17 minutes before Kris Zaluzinskis added a third a minute later.

The visitors responded almost immediately to make it 3-1 but any hopes of a comeback were dented when they lost Lewis Daff to a red card on the stroke of half-time.

Town continued to control the game after the break, with Bayliss netting his second in injury time.

The Poachers will now face West Midlands side Sporting Khalsa at home in the 1st qualifying round. The tie will take place at the Mortgages For You Stadium on Saturday 30 August, kick-off 3pm. The league game against Clay Cross, which had been scheduled for that day, will be rearranged.

Town: Portas, Burdass, Hudson, Tate, Ford, Worthington, Bayliss, Priestley, Zaluzinksis, Maddison, Gurney (Gibbons); unused subs: Munton, Sellars.