Don't miss out on these half-term Hallowe'en events at Brigg Garden Centre!

Brigg Garden Centre is delighted to announce some October half-term activities to keep children entertained including spooktacular Hallowe'en events and the return of its ice rink for families to enjoy during the school break.

Hallowe'en fun

Hallowe'en is just around the corner, and Brigg Garden Centre is ready to celebrate! The Little Bugs Playhouse will be hosting a daily fancy dress competition from Saturday, October 19, to Friday, November 1, at 1:30pm.

Children of all ages are encouraged to dress up in their most creative and spooky costumes. Whether you're a wicked witch, a ghastly ghoul, or a friendly Frankenstein, there's a prize to be won for the two best costumes each day.

Get your skates on this half term at Brigg Garden Centre

Help your little monsters unleash their imaginations and have fun expressing themselves through their costumes. It's a great way to get into the Halloween spirit and create lasting memories.

Spooky Disco

Get ready for a frightfully fun evening at Brigg Garden Centre's Hallowe'en Disco! Join us for a night of haunting entertainment, including spooky games, a terrifying fancy dress competition, and a devilish dance party with prizes.

Tickets are available for children over 1 year old at £7.99 and under 1 year old at £1.99. This is a ticket-only event, so be sure to book your tickets in advance via our online booking system.

Don't miss these Halloween events at Brigg Garden Centre this half term

Get your skates on

Get ready for a fun-filled day at Brigg Garden Centre's synthetic skating rink this half term! Enjoy a thrilling skating experience for just £6.95 per person or £25.00 per family (2 Adults & 2 Children). Skate hire is included in the price, making it easy for everyone to join in the fun.

Each skating session lasts for 30 minutes, so make sure to arrive 10 minutes early to check in and get your skates ready. We also have skate aid penguins available to assist younger skaters.

Don't miss out on these terrifyingly fun events this half term! Book your tickets now if you dare at https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=brigg-garden-centre