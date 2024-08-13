Double award of Freedom of the Parish - Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea
At the July meeting of the Town Council, it was the great pleasure of Mayor, Cllr Claire Arnold, and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Carl Tebbutt, to make a double presentation of Freedom of the Parish Awards to Mrs Dot McMillan and Mr Dennis Joice.
Dot and Dennis are the joint third recipients of this award in the history of the Town Council; the first being presented to John Monk MBE in the 2018/19 municipal year and the second to Jack Quinn, during the 2019/20 administrative period.
Both Dot and Dennis have offered tireless service to the community over countless years and have supported individuals, groups and the whole community in various ways and have offered friendship to all and never judged others.
Most recently Dot will be known for her work with Hope House and the Furnichurch Food Bank, co-ordinating donations, volunteers and recipients with great efficiency and compassion; Dennis was fundraiser extraordinaire, for St Mary's Church, the Church hall and the RNLI amongst others, raising money through innumerable entertainment events; and a worthy mention too that Dennis painted the Town Council's Coat of Arms, which remains on display at the Council offices to this day.
It is fair to say that both have had recent personal difficulties, but managed to attend and enjoy the presentation evening and the refreshments with the opportunity to reconnect and connect with friends old and new.
These worthy recipients were humbled to have been nominated and delighted to be considered and very happy to accept this local (and arguably long overdue) honour as acknowledgement of their selfless work within the community.
Many tributes were paid and standing ovations received while the Mayor and Deputy presented the framed commemorative award certificates to each.
Dot and Dennis - Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea thank you and salute you both!
