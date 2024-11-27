Double your donation to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance in The Big Give Christmas Challenge 2024

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) is taking part in The Big Give Christmas Challenge to raise £90,000 in just one week!

The charity needs to raise £45,000 in online donations to secure a match pot that will double the amount raised to make £90,000. All donations will support LNAA’s life-saving work, 24-hours-a-day, every day of the year.

From December 3 to 10, all donations will be doubled.

Money raised could go towards helping people like Malc who ended up lying in a ditch fighting for his life.

Malc and his family

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance crew were soon by his side, giving life-saving treatments where he lay. He had suffered multiple traumatic injuries, and his survival was uncertain.

Malc had numerous broken bones including his pelvis, spine and ribs. He had open fractures to his right leg, a shoulder injury, soft tissue damage and had internal bleeding.

When the crew had lifted him onto level ground, they stabilised his pelvis and placed traction splints on both legs to reduce blood loss and provide protection. LNAA Dr Jake performed life-saving surgery at the roadside and Malc received three blood transfusions as Jake and paramedic Danielle fought to save his life.

Once stable Malc was airlifted to the Major Trauma Unit at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre, where a surgical team were waiting to operate on him.

LNAA Crew

Malc said: “Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is a team of wonderful people who go out and save lives at the roadside. I’ve needed that service; I’ve used that service and what a service it is.”

Malc is still recovering from his injuries and life is very different for him, his wife, Kirsty and his nine-year-old son, Teddy. It is a slow healing process, but his legs are gradually getting stronger.

Head of Community, Corporate and Events Fundraising, Rachel Wilson said: “It’s patients like Malc who need the care only our crew can provide – and quickly. “He was potentially one of four patients that day, our daily mission average, to which the crew took the equivalent of an Emergency Department.

“Whether at the beachside, on the roadside or in the countryside, our crews respond to emergencies of the most serious kind, providing medical interventions that can mean the difference between life and death.

“Patients like Malc get the best care possible only because of the support we receive from people across Lincs & Notts and beyond.”

Donations to our Christmas Challenge will be generously matched by our campaign pledgers including the Pilgrim Trust and our Community Champion The Reed Foundatio), meaning your donation will have twice the impact!

But in order to access the £45,000 we have in the matching pot, we need to raise £45,000 in online donations. We hope everyone will give generously this year to help us reach our target and enable us to help keep our iconic helicopter flying and our critical care cars operational 24/7 as we move into the busy winter months.”

How can you get involved?

Visit https://www.ambucopter.org.uk/BigGive and make a donation from 12pm (midday) on #GivingTuesday (Tuesday, December 3). The campaign will close at 12pm on Tuesday, December 10.