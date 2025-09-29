Dream job alert: Here’s how kids in Lincoln can be the first to test the hottest new toys for 2025… and get paid in toys

The perfect job for kids in Lincoln has been announced this week, with an exciting new opportunity that will see lucky participants testing out the hottest new toys for Christmas 2025.

For the first time ever, the Toy Retailers Association will be recruiting a panel of Mini Toy Testers from around the UK, who will have the opportunity to try out toys from the coveted DreamToys list and report back on their experience.

The DreamToys list is the UK’s most authoritative prediction of the most desirable new toys on the high street, and is selected by a panel of independent toy retailers and experts from small independents to national chains.

This year, the experts will be joined by eight children to try out the 15 toys set to appear on the 2025 list, including toys, games and gadgets from the industry’s leading brands.

Successful applicants will be invited to London on Saturday, November 8 to test each of the toys and report back on their findings, giving the list the official child-approved stamp of authority ahead of its release.

As well as getting their hands on an array of exciting new toys, the lucky candidates will also get to keep the 15 toys for themselves – just in time for Christmas.

Applications are open for children in Lincoln aged 3-15 and parents or guardians can apply on their child’s behalf via the online form at www.toyretailersassociation.co.uk/mini-toy-testers before midnight on Tuesday, October 21.

Paul Reader, Chairman of the DreamToys Selection Panel, at the Toy Retailers Association, said: “The DreamToys list has always been about capturing the magic and excitement of the festive season, as well as guiding gift givers on toys that are certain to spark creativity and imagination.

“This year, we’re taking that a step further by inviting children from Lincoln to become Mini Toy Testers for the first time ever, because who better to give the toys the final stamp of approval than those who will actually be playing with them?

“We look forward to welcoming our panel of Mini Toy Testers to London to put the toys through their paces and help us spread the word about the most exciting new products to hit the shelves this Christmas.”

For more information, or to apply on behalf of a child, parents or guardians from Lincoln can visit www.toyretailersassociation.co.uk/mini-toy-testers. T&Cs apply.