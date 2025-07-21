Drop-in flood awareness event for villagers

The Flood Pod at a previous information event in Wyndham Park, Grantham. Photo: SKDC

A drop-in flood awareness event will take place next week to support communities following the recent winter flooding.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will take place at Billingborough Cricket Club on Monday, July 28, 11am-6pm, complete with a mobile ‘flood pod’ where householders can get advice and information tailored to their specific circumstances.

Billingborough villagers suffered badly during the winter floods in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FloodPod brings flood protection activity to life, offering the chance to see, touch, and understand practical measures that protect homes and businesses. Leaflets, guides and other assets will be available to download or take away.

South Kesteven District Council is hosting this event so that visitors can speak with different agencies such as their Emergency Planning team, plus experts from the Environment Agency and Anglian Water.

Property flood resilience champion ‘Flood Mary’ will also be at this event. She has made it her mission to raise awareness of flood risk and support those at risk. Unlike some experts, Mary is a flood victim herself and knows exactly how to communicate these issues to a community.

The overriding message is that time for thought and advanced preparation helps to reduce the devastating impact of floods on individuals, families and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet Member for Property and Public Engagement, Coun Richard Cleaver, said: “There is lots of specific advice on how to be aware of potential flooding, how to prepare your home and what to do if the worst happens."

The Cricket Club is on Billingborough Road, NG34 0PA.

In the meantime, more information is available online at thefloodhub.co.uk and www.southkesteven.gov.uk/flooding

This follows the previous successful event at Wyndham Park, Grantham.