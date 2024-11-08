East Lindsey Community Ambassador Award winners: Delighted and proud

The winners of the East Lindsey Community Ambassador Awards, recognising those who help make East Lindsey a great place to live, work, and visit, have been revealed.

Thank you to everyone who submitted nominations for our first recognition award event celebrating local community champions. With over 300 nominations, the judges had the difficult task of selecting the winners.

And the winners are:

Summer Willets, Youth Champion

Sam Brown, Outstanding Achievement Award

Bundles of Joy Louth Baby Bank, Group Champion

Derek Ashton, Individual Champion

L-R Cllr Sarah Devereux, Sam Brown, Denvor and June Husband, Summer Willets, Donna Powell, Derek Ashton, Cllr Craig Leyland, Jill Makinson-Sanders, Maureen Geeson, Richard Wendel-Jones and Victoria Lunn

Highly commended:

Dakota Hammond, Youth Champion

June and Denvor, Outstanding Achievement

Winthorpe Community Partnership and West

Torrington Community Action Group, Group Champion

Donna Powell, Individual Champion

About the winners:

Summer Willets has been fundraising since the age of 8, raising over £42,000 for charities in Skegness. She is an inspiration to many and loves to make people smile.

Sam Brown is known for his determination to raise money for various charities. He has raised thousands of pounds, including over £26,000 for the Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance by driving his vintage tractor 375 miles in six days during the Tour de Lincolnshire.

Bundles of Joy supports local families with everything a baby needs from birth to early years. They provide a listening ear, signposting services, and distribute the Household Support Fund to local families.

Derek Ashton is passionate about helping the Horncastle community. His voluntary contributions over the years, often done with great humility, have made a significant impact.

About the Highly commended:

Dakota Hammond spends her free time picking litter in Coningsby, fundraising, and visiting elderly neighbours to ensure they are not lonely.

June and Denvor organize the 1940s weekend in Alford, an event that teaches younger people about history and benefits local tourism.

Winthorpe Community Partnership and West Torrington Community Action Group run the community centre and charity shop, offering activities like coffee mornings, knit and natter sessions, and lunch clubs.

Donna Powell has been a dedicated volunteer in Tattershall, particularly for local bingo nights, often buying prizes to ensure a great selection.

Each winner received a £50 voucher, and highly commended individuals received a £25 voucher, all to be spent locally, along with a trophy and certificate.

Councillor Sarah Devereux, Portfolio Holder for Partnerships, said: “I am delighted to congratulate all the winners and highly commended individuals of the East Lindsey Community Ambassador Awards. Your dedication and hard work truly make East Lindsey a wonderful place to live, work, and visit. A special thank you to Cllr Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, for his fantastic role as the compere for the evening, you have helped to make this event a memorable celebration of our community spirit. This recognition highlights the incredible contributions of our local champions and the positive impact they have on our community.”

We would also like to thank our sponsors South & East Lincolnshire Community Lottery, Magna Vitae, MKM, Micronclean, Bud & Bloom, Seacroft flowers, Tillow & Co, Horncastle Florist, Willow House, Scentiments Floral Designs, the Flowers Shop and Flower by Maxine.