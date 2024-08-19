East Lindsey District Council announce new recognition awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Lindsey District Council have announced that they will hold a new recognition award event each year to celebrate the local community champions who make East Lindsey a great place to live, work and visit.

The inaugural event will take place in early November 2024, with a five-week long nomination period running beforehand from Monday 2 September until Friday 4 October.

The four judges who will decide the winners of the awards will be announced in the coming weeks, all local to the East Lindsey area with extensive backgrounds in arts, culture, youth engagement and service to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award categories have been confirmed as: Outstanding Achievement; Group Champion; Individual Champion; Youth Champion.

New annual recognition event announced to celebrate commumity champions in East Lindsey

There is an opportunity for local businesses, charities, groups and organisations to sponsor each award category and the venue location. Offering a great chance to show community spirit, those interested are encouraged to contact Health & Wellbeing Partnerships Officer, Karen Stengel at [email protected].

East Lindsey District Council will take key learnings from the highly successful Boston Heroes campaign events, ran by partnership Council – Boston Borough Council.

Councillor Sarah Devereux, Portfolio Holder for Partnerships, said: “I am delighted to see this event come to East Lindsey. There are so many wonderful volunteers who dedicate their time to help make our district the great place it is to live, work and visit. It’s extremely important that we recognise their amazing contribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please keep an eye out for when the nomination period opens, you will know the people in your area that make a real difference and we want to hear about them.

“I would also ask that those interested in sponsoring the event , whether that’s through an award category or a venue location please do get in touch as soon as possible.”

More information about the event will be shared in the coming weeks via the Council’s website and on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Nextdoor.