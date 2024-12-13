East Lindsey District Council ensures Government money stays invested in Alford

East Lindsey District Council has agreed to reallocate Government funding under the Lincolnshire Wolds Culture and Heritage programme to still benefit the Alford community after the council has had to pause its regeneration scheme for the windmill site.

The Council had got the site of Alford Windmill scheme to such a good redevelopment position that members unanimously voted to approve planning consent in October.

The project remains ready to go should the owners of the windmill, Lincolnshire County Council, be in a position to renovate it in the future, demonstrating East Lindsey District Council’s ongoing commitment to the Alford Windmill project.

The Council has obtained confirmation from Alford Town Council that it is willing to play a part in the management of the site when the repairs to the windmill have been completed but is unable to take on the responsibility for all future repairs to the windmill, as this would be beyond its financial means.

As Government money has to be used by March 2026, the Council has been left with little choice but to look again at how best to use the funding.

Cllr Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture at East Lindsey District Council, said: “This was a brilliant project and we got it as far as we could possibly go. We have had little choice but to pause the scheme.

“Alford Windmill is a historic attraction with great local importance for the town and wider East Lindsey. It was the anchor for this whole project and without a working mill - and a commitment to restore it from the owners - the whole site has no main attraction.

“This project is multi-faceted and required the commitment of partners. At the time of the funding bid, the owners of the mill had committed to match funding work to ensure the windmill structure, cap and sails were brought back into working order.

“East Lindsey is still committed to Alford Windmill and will continue to look for ways to complete the project.”

At Full Council, Councillors voted to support the reallocation of Government money to Alford Manor House, ensuring the funds remain in the town to benefit the community.

Cllr Graham Marsh said: “We have to use the Government money by March 2026 which would have meant we would have needed to have started the programme of works at the windmill site in the New Year.

“We know that is no longer possible and the best outcome for the people of Alford is to ensure that money is still invested in the community. The additional funds will further enhance the works planned for Alford Manor House to increase its uses and visitor offer all year round.

“It is an equally important asset for the town of Alford so I am delighted these funds are further supporting this historic attraction and the local economy.”

East Lindsey District Council had successfully applied for £8.1m of Government funding following a bid as part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Culture and Heritage programme to support the regeneration of three at-risk heritage sites - Spilsby Sessions House, Alford Manor House and the site of Alford Windmill.

The Council had developed a detailed regeneration plan, working alongside Alford Windmill Trust, for the site at Alford Windmill. The project aimed to extend the visitor offer and support the local economy with the creation of a visitor centre, bakery, café and shop as well as a two-bed holiday accommodation on the site of the windmill.

The Alford Manor House scheme also aims to extend the uses of the historic facility, helping it to be a year-round attraction.

In October, the Council successfully obtained planning permission to support the Manor House to develop a new function room to replace the temporary marquee, works to provide more exhibition and storage space for the Rural Life Museum and workshop, as well as improvements to the car park and building.

Richard Quantrell, Alford Manor House Trustee, said: “I am sure that everyone in Alford will be disappointed that on this occasion it will not be possible to achieve the improvement of the Alford Windmill site as had been planned. However, I welcome the commitment which East Lindsey District Council has made to complete the scheme to develop the site just as soon as Lincolnshire County Council is in a position to carry out the repair work necessary for there to be once more a working Windmill in Alford.

“At the Manor House we shall use any additional funding we receive to complete our work, in partnership with the District Council, to create a new first class event venue, to carry out repairs and energy efficiency improvements to the House and to build the volunteer’s workshop.

“This work is due to be completed by March 2026 and will help the Manor House to become a financially sustainable centre of activity for the whole community of Alford. When visitors who are new to the area look round the Manor House and the Country Life Museum they often say what great potential this marvellous heritage asset has. With the completion of the work planned under this grant funded initiative that potential will at last be realised.”

Spilsby Sessions House is also part of the Cultural and Heritage Programme. Building condition surveys continue on site, ahead of a planning application to be submitted in the coming weeks.

The scheme includes major repairs to allow the building to reopen as a community-owned space and visitor attraction.