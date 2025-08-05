East Lindsey Markets welcome traders, old and new, as exciting improvements take shape

East Lindsey District Council is implementing significant changes to enhance its markets and provide improved support to traders.

A new Markets team is now in place, with a clear plan to bring fresh energy and better service to markets across the district.

At the heart of this transformation is the appointment of a dedicated Markets Officer, now present on-site daily to provide direct support to traders and oversee operations. This role also includes the creation of high-quality digital content to promote traders and market activity across multiple platforms.

The newly launched East Lindsey Markets Facebook page (@EastLindseyMarkets) has already achieved exceptional reach, engaging over 600,000 users in just five months. This platform showcases traders, events, and market news to audiences across the UK.

Spilsby Market

To attract new and returning traders, several new initiatives have been introduced. Charitable organisations are now eligible to trade free of charge once every three months, supporting community engagement and visibility.

Lapsed traders or those who have not attended an East Lindsey market in the past 12 months are being welcomed back with discounted rates to ease their return.

Additionally, a renewed focus on Farmers and Food Markets is underway, with targeted marketing and open invitations to new traders in these sectors.

East Lindsey Markets continue to offer some of the most competitive and trader-friendly terms in the UK:

Pitch fees start from just £15.00, inclusive of stall or gazebo hire.

Winter trading incentives remain in place, with all trader fees set at just £10.00 during January and February.

Regular traders benefit from eight weeks of holiday entitlement annually, one of the most generous packages available nationally.

Cllr Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: “We recognise that our markets and traders have not always received the level of support they deserve, and we’re committed to changing that.

“With a new team, fresh energy, and a clear vision, we’re delivering a modern, responsive, and trader-focused service that reflects the vital role markets play in our local economy and communities.

“We warmly invite all traders, past, present, and prospective to be part of this exciting new chapter. Together, we’re building markets that are vibrant, inclusive, and fit for the future.”

For further information, please contact [email protected] or follow East Lindsey Markets on Facebook.