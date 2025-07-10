Organisations across the East Lindsey area are being encouraged to apply for funding from the UK Shared Prosperity and Rural England Fund’s Open Grants scheme.

Projects with a focus on improving the lives of residents, the development of facilities and cultural or historic assets across the district are now invited to apply for grants of between £25,000 and £100,000.

Just over £322,000 is being made available through the scheme, funded by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and delivered by East Lindsey District Council.

The funding is provided from the UK Shared and Rural England Prosperity Funds, as part of a £3.8million investment made by the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership across the area.

The scheme is open to mid-sized projects which support the development of facilities and culture, heritage and community development projects. The aim is to boost living standards and strengthen residents’ pride in the district.

Previously, the scheme has supported a number of projects including the East Mercia Rivers Trust’s work to create green spaces and improve the riverside in Horncastle and the development of new facilities at Old Bolingbroke Castle.

The project delivery period will run for a maximum of seven months to March 2025, and it is hoped that these initiatives will generate sustained, long-term results for residents continuing after the grant aid support ends.

Councillor Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for the coastal economy, and Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy, said: “Having seen the positive outcomes of the initial UKSPF and REPF programmes firsthand, we fully recognise the powerful impact these grants can have on our communities.

“This funding allows us to make direct investments in our communities, with the aim of delivering long-term benefits for our residents by enhancing the areas where they live and work.

“A range of funding opportunities is available, and we would encourage any organisation seeking support to explore the information provided—or to contact the council’s Local Growth and Grant Funding team—to find the scheme that best meets their needs.”

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, July 30 at 5pm – more information can be found at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/LGGF