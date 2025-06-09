East Lindsey organisations encouraged to apply for grants as Lincolnshire Community Foundation UKSPF GRASSroots scheme reopens

Local organisations are encouraged to apply for further UKSPF funding

Community organisations, village hall committees, parish councils and sports clubs are being encouraged to apply for a grant as a popular funding scheme reopens.

The Lincolnshire Community Foundation GRASSroots Grants Fund, which has been made possible by the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership's UK Shared Prosperity and Rural England Fund programme, has already supported hundreds of projects.

The established grants scheme is available to organisations such as charities, community groups, sports clubs and parish councils which are operating for the benefit of people living in East Lindsey, Boston Borough and South Holland District Council areas.

Grants of up to £24,999 are available to enable for projects with an aim to strengthen the social fabric of communities, build pride in place by improving local community facilities, creating opportunities to bringing people together to create social connections that will grow and thrive.

The fund will support both capital and some revenue costs and is keen to level up communities, providing access to activities and opportunities for people living in rurally isolated areas.

Previously, projects such as Covenham Sailing Club, Horncastle Parkrun and Burgh Angling Society have been supported with a grant from the scheme.

In 2024, Burgh Angling Society received a grant of £5,662.46 for a number of works including the installation of a sheltered area attached to the main cabin which will provide a covered space for visiting groups - such as schools and the general public - and replacements picnic benches. Additionally, new pathways and biodiversity improvements to the site.

Society secretary Steve Hawse said: "It's not all about fishing here, we're also a nature reserve with a community allotment so there's a lot of people to cater for.

"We've used the funding to do a lot of work and things like the new pathways have been built using recycled milk bottles as that gives them a longer life.

"Our cabin really needed some outside cover so that school children learning about nature have somewhere to sit in all weathers and it doubles up as an area where we can all sit down together and share out knowledge.

"Ultimately, younger people are our future and we want to do everything we can to encourage them to visit - the schools really enjoy coming as it's an adventure for them.

"Additionally, it's really boosted our small team of volunteers by making these improvements through the funding. We're a little community and we all help each other, especially with our mental health. Everyone has a chat and we all learn from each other too.

"Our main goal is to futureproof the place - and although it's taken a lot of blood, sweat and tears, we are getting further with this every day."

Councillor Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for the coastal economy, and Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy, said: "It's incredible to know that we can continue backing community-driven projects through the popular GRASSroots Grants Fund.

"This initiative has already had a powerful impact across East Lindsey and the wider South & East Lincolnshire area —breathing new life into village halls, supporting a wide variety of sports clubs and creating thousands of opportunities for volunteers.

"The difference this funding has made is truly inspiring, proving that when it's given, a little bit of support can spark significant change.

"We would encourage anyone who thinks this might be the grant for them to apply as soon as they are able to - and look forward to seeing what comes next."

All of the details can be found here - https://lincolnshirecf.co.uk/grants/ukspf/

Applications close on Monday, June 30, 2025.