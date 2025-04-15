East Midlands-based property professionals to escape to Skegness for charity
29 individuals from Savills Nottingham and Lincoln will be taking part in the challenge to raise money for Zephyr’s, a small, Nottingham-based charity which supports families following pregnancy loss, or the death of a baby or child.
Four members of the team will embark on a 90-mile bike ride after setting off from the Savills Nottingham offices on Standard Court in the city centre, whilst the rest of the team will meet at Wainfleet in Lincolnshire where a group of five will set off on a half marathon distance (13.2 mile) run and 20 others will walk 11 miles, with the aim of uniting at Skegness Clock Tower later that day.
Zephyr’s has been chosen as Savills Nottingham’s charity of the year for 2025, with various events and initiatives planned throughout the year to raise much needed funds for them.
Victor Ktori, head of office at Savills Nottingham, comments: “Zephyr’s does some outstanding work locally for grieving families at a very difficult time in their lives, which is why we are incredibly honoured to be able to support them as our designated charity this year.
“We are pleased to kick off our charity endeavours with a bang, supported by our colleagues from Savills Lincoln. This is not your average day out to the seaside and has been designed to challenge those taking part while ensuring everyone in the team can get involved. It is our hope that it will not only raise vital funds for this amazing charity, but also awareness. We will be making our way to the Clock Tower in Skegness on 8th May come rain or shine and we hope that everyone will be able to dig deep for Zephyr’s and the families it supports.”
Carly Williams, Founder and CEO of Zephyr’s, adds: "Having support from Savills Nottingham as their charity of the year feels really humbling and exciting for Zephyr's! 2025 will see our charity expand further into the community around us; and this is being made possible by Savills fundraising, their supporters and donors.
With help from all those who are cycling, walking and running to Skegness this spring, we'll be able to reach and support even more bereaved families. Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who is contributing in some way - be it taking part or sponsoring - for this huge difference you will enable us to make, and here's hoping for a sunny day!"
To support the team in their challenge and donate to Zephyr’s, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/savills-nottingham-escape-to-skegness