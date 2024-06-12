East Midlands county with longest healthy life expectancy revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research has revealed people in Rutland have a longer healthy life expectancy than anywhere else in the East Midlands.

In fact, when compared to the rest of the UK, Rutland came third overall.

Harlow Leisurezone analysed the latest ‘Health state life expectancies’ ONS report to reveal the figures.

Healthy life expectancy is described as “an estimate of lifetime spent in “very good” or “good” health, based on how individuals perceive their general health”.

Healthy Life Expectancy

The data revealed that people in Rutland’s average healthy life expectancy is 70.75 years, the highest in the East Midlands.

West Northamptonshire came second with 64.5 years, and North Northamptonshire third with 63.7 years.

Leicester, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire sat at the bottom of the table with 58.55, 57.5 and 56.35 years respectively.

There’s a 14.4-year difference between top of the table Rutland (70.75) and bottom of the table North East Lincolnshire (56.35).

East Midlands Average Healthy Life Expectancy Rutland 70.75 West Northamptonshire 64.5 North Northamptonshire 63.7 Leicestershire 63.25 Derbyshire 62.5 Lincolnshire 61.6 Nottinghamshire 61.2 Peterborough 60.45 Leicester 58.55 North Lincolnshire 57.5 North East Lincolnshire 56.35

When compared to the rest of the UK, the East Midlands came 7th.

Region Average Healthy Life Expectancy South East 65.3 South West 64.5 London 64.4 East Of England 64 Scotland 62.3 Northern Ireland 62.1 East Midlands 61.9 Wales 61.9 West Midlands 61.8 North West 61.1 Yorkshire and the Humber 60.4 North East 59.2

Dave Marrington, Gym Manager from Harlow Leisurezone said: “there are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.

“A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider. Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar.

“Make sure you exercise too. At least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity will do the job. Bundle that with some strength training exercises at least twice a week and you’ll be good to go.

“Don’t forget about sleep either. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment.