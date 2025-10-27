East region site managers win top award for raising standards in house building

From L-R, Paul Edwards, Operations Director at NHBC; Dane Mumford of David Wilson Homes East Midlands; Tim Walsingham of Abel Homes Limited; Simon Todd of Brian Todd Homes Limited and Hazel Adamek, NHBC Regional Director for the East.

The East region’s best site managers have been recognised for their dedication to raising standards in house building after winning top awards in the most highly regarded competition in the housing industry.

Organised by the National House Building Council (NHBC), the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance, the prestigious Pride in the Job Awards 2025 crowned three regional winners at the CBS Arena in Coventry on Friday 24 October 2025:

· Small builder category – Simon Todd of Brian Todd Homes Limited for his work at Blacksmith's Lane in Horncastle

· Medium builder category – Tim Walsingham of Abel Homes Limited for his work at The Carriages in Dereham

· Large builder category – Dane Mumford of David Wilson Homes East Midlands for his work at Romans' Quarter (Phase 2) in Nottingham

As well as their category wins, Mr Todd, Mr Walsingham and Mr Mumford were awarded a Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence. A further 19 site managers from across the region were also awarded this accolade after they gained a Quality Award in the first round of the competition in June. They were:

· Liam Hathaway of David Wilson Homes East Midlands in East Leake

· Craig Ison of David Wilson Homes East Midlands in Burton upon Trent

· Gavin Locker of Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands in Nottingham

· Nathan Mannion of David Wilson Homes East Midlands in Sutton-in-Ashfield

· Lee Maydew of Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands in Mansfield

· Mark Pettet of Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands in Newark

· Ashley Piergianni of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton in Peterborough

· Scott Pollard of Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands in Mansfield

· Martin Rose of Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands in Mansfield

· Damien Ramm of Persimmon Homes East Midlands inChatteris

· Gary Archer of Bellway Homes East Midlands inSutton-in-Ashfield

· James Kilby of Bellway Homes East Midlands inDerby

· Dave Pringle of Bellway Homes East Midlands in Nottingham

· Vincent Morris of Miller Homes East Midlands in Sleaford

· Richard Sargeson of Miller Homes East Midlands in Somercotes

· Shane Janse Van Vuuren of Taylor Wimpey East Anglia in Norwich

· Ruth Pollard of Taylor Wimpey East Midlands in Sleaford

· Shaun Taylor of Taylor Wimpey East Anglia in Bury St Edmunds

· Adam Harrison of Vistry North West Midlands inDrakelow

Now in its 45th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards in house building, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence. Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

Commenting on the Awards, Hazel Adamek, NHBC Regional Director for the East said: “Congratulations to all the winners. They have demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing isbuilt to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

A series of regional events are taking place throughout the UK to announce the Regional and Seal of Excellence Award winners and celebrate the achievements of the Quality Award recipients.

Mr Todd, Mr Walsingham and Mr Mumford will now go forward to compete for the ultimate prize in house building, the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards, which will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in London in January 2026.