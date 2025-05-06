Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the UK prepares to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on 8th May, Eaton Court Nursing Home in Grimsby is proud to share the memories of one of its cherished residents, Sylvia Cressy, 91, who recalls the end of World War II with gratitude.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sylvia, who has called Eaton Court home for the past two years, is known among colleagues and fellow residents for her vibrant personality and love for music - especially dancing and singing during visits from entertainers. But behind her joyful spirit lies a personal connection to one of the most pivotal moments in modern history.

Sylvia was just 11 years old on May 8, 1945, when the war in Europe officially came to an end. She was living in her hometown of Grimsby and still remembers the jubilant scenes that unfolded on her street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There was a lovely street party that day - the mood in our community was something I had never experienced before, and haven’t since. Everyone was happy, dancing and singing along,’ she said. ‘I didn’t quite understand the full meaning of the day back then, but as I got older, I realised how significant it truly was for Britain and the rest of Europe.’

Ready for VE Day celebrations

Recalling life as a child during wartime, Sylvia shared stories of resilience and the realities of growing up under the constant threat of air raids.

‘School was good - I had lots of friends and enjoyed learning - but we always had to stay vigilant.’ She continued, ‘My mum always said to get your warm clothes on to go into the air raid shelter. One day we found it flooded with water, and we had to rush over to the neighbour’s to wait it out with them. It was a scary time.’

Sylvia believes VE Day should remain a key part of national memory, especially for younger generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘VE Day is such an important day that we should all remember - especially those who did not make it back to their families. How lucky we are to make it through the bad times.’

Anne Ruttle, Home Manager at Eaton Court Nursing Home, said: ‘We are honoured to share Sylvia’s memories as we mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Her story, like so many of her generation, reminds us of the resilience, strength, and hope that carried the nation through some of its darkest days. It’s a privilege to care for residents like Sylvia who continue to inspire us with their spirit and wisdom. On this special day, we come together, not only to remember the past but to celebrate the peace and freedom they helped secure.’

Eaton Court will mark the 80th anniversary with a day of remembrance, music, and celebration with local singer, Al Brown - honouring Sylvia’s generation and the countless others who experienced this historic moment first-hand.

Eaton Court Nursing Home specialises in residential care, nursing care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘Good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is part of the Orchard Care Homes Group which looks after 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.