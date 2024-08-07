Eden Resorts Launches Lake View Lodge Developments at Messingham Lakes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eden Resorts is thrilled to announce the new Lake View Lodge development at Messingham Lakes, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for the holiday destination.

Acquired by Eden Resorts in August 2023, Messingham Lakes has undergone a stunning transformation, offering new lakeside holiday homes for purchase amidst the picturesque Lincolnshire countryside.

Under the guidance of the creators and developers of The Bay Filey and the founder of Aria Resorts, Laurence Corrigan, Executive Chairman, and Iain Brown, CEO at Eden Resorts, aim to redefine luxury lodge holidays in the UK. Messingham Lakes represents the first of many anticipated acquisitions by the company, promising to deliver exceptional holiday homes in beautiful locations across the country.

The new Lake View Lodges development commenced at the beginning of the year, and reached completion in June. Introducing 24 new pitches, including 20 with private gardens and 4 with prime lakeside positions overlooking the site’s fishing lake, this development provides the opportunity for holidaymakers to purchase their own luxury lodge.

Prospective lodge owners can benefit from additional incentives such as free site fees for the first two years of ownership, a try-before-you-buy scheme, and available finance options. Additional upgrades such as a hot tub and a range of outdoor lounging and dining options allow owners to customise their holiday home to suit their needs.

Among the new lodges for sale is the prestigious Pathfinder Retreat, available for purchase at just £145,000. This lodge features a large, maintained private garden with a pagoda, exquisite finishes, and stunning views, embodying the blend of luxury and natural beauty that Eden Resorts is known for.

"Eden Resorts has been established to provide a luxury lodge holiday brand in fantastic locations throughout the UK," stated Gemma Corrigan, Director of Eden Resorts.

"Starting with Messingham Lakes, Eden Resorts will bring private, secluded, and maintained gardens for outdoor living. Not only do people purchase a lodge at Eden Resorts, but they also invest in a lifestyle that combines luxury living with natural surroundings all year round.”

The transformation of Messingham Lakes extends beyond the new Lake View Lodge development, with the refurbishment of the site’s current letting lodges.

These stunning rural retreats range from cosy 1 and 3-bedroom wooden lodges to a spacious 4-bedroom barn house that comfortably sleeps 8, and 2 bed luxury garden lodges.

Featuring pet-friendly stays and properties with private hot tubs, all the holiday lettings have been developed to exacting quality and design, bringing a quintessential English countryside feel to each accommodation.

Additionally, further pitches are due to be constructed later in the year, and significant investments will be made in the farmhouse to create a luxurious 10-person accommodation for families and groups seeking memorable holidays and short breaks.

A comprehensive refurbishment of the clubhouse is also scheduled for January 2025, which will embrace the classic English countryside theme of the holiday lets, and boast a brand-new food and drink menu.

There is plenty for the whole family to enjoy, including a stunning 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, and fishing, with more on-site activities due to come as part of the extensive development plans. Messingham Lakes is also near local attractions such as Lincoln Cathedral and Belvoir Castle, and is a short drive from the Lincolnshire coast and Lincolnshire Wolds.

An introductory discount is being offered to the purchase of a number of lodges, with savings of up to £15,000 until the end October 2024.

For more information about the Lake View Lodge developments at Messingham Lakes or to enquire about purchasing a holiday home, please visit www.edenresorts.co.uk or contact the team at [email protected].