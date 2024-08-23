Empowering the RAF NextGen: Affinity attends National Air and Space Camp Industry Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Affinity Flying Training Services (Affinity), the innovative aircraft servicing provider, yesterday attended the Air Cadet National Air and Space Camp (NASC), hosted at RAF Syerston.

The annual Industry Day brings together cadets nationwide to connect with civil and military organisations, with the aim to inspire them to explore careers in aerospace. Building on last year’s success, which saw a record turnout of cadets, Affinity expanded its presence, engaging with top young talent in aviation, alongside industry giants BAE, Thales and Raytheon.

The NASC is a key event as it provides a unique opportunity for industry to engage directly with the future of the Royal Air Force (RAF), many of whom go on to become pilots, aircraft engineers, air traffic controllers and take up other key roles within the aerospace sector. The event gives the cadets the unique opportunity to participate in a range of STEM-based training. In robotics, aircraft engineering and satellite communications training, as well as other activities such as flight simulation training and gliding. The breadth of activities highlights the extensive range of career opportunities not only within the UK Armed Forces, but also in industry, for the young cadets to consider.

As a provider of procurement and maintenance services, Affinity plays a vital role in advancing pilots through the UK Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS), with the business recently achieving the 70,000 flying hours milestone. Given its strong presence across the UK, operating across RAF Barkston Heath, RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire and the RAF Valley in North Wales, Affinity recognises the importance of supporting young talent within the cadets. This commitment is reflected in Affinity’s active participation in NASC, where it connects with the next generation of aerospace leaders.

Speaking on the event, Business Operations Director at Affinity, Alex Davison said:

“The NASC is always an important feature in our calendar, as it provides an invaluable opportunity for us to engage with the local cadet communities across the UK, allowing us to share knowledge, provide guidance and showcase the vast opportunities within the aerospace sector.

At the event, we had insightful conversations with some of the brightest young minds in the cadet force and are excited to continue these discussions by organising future tours and visits for local cadets and education establishments. At Affinity we are glad to support the RAF Cadets 2040 vision of a leading, progressive and diverse RAF.”