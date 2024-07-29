End of an Era: Honouring Shirley Sanderson's 40 Years of Service
Since the church room first opened its doors in 1984, Shirley has been the cornerstone of the community, managing the bookings with a meticulous touch, local knowledge, and a warm smile.
Her commitment has ensured that countless events, meetings, and gatherings have run smoothly, fostering a sense of community and continuity within the parish. Her retirement leaves a legacy and service that will be cherished by all who have had the pleasure of working with her.
In recognition of her outstanding service, Shirley was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation and flowers by the Church Warders Sheila Lamming and Jim Cox.
This token of the parish’s gratitude symbolises the deep respect and thankfulness we all feel for her many years of hard work and dedication. Her efforts have not only supported the logistics of the church activities but have also built a welcoming and organised environment for all in the local community.
As the parish bid farewell to Shirley in her official capacity, they welcome Jackie Barnett, who will be stepping into this role as their Interim Booking Secretary. All the church room booking inquiries should now be directed to Jackie Barnett. We look forward to the continued smooth operation of our church activities.
Once again, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Shirley Sanderson for her remarkable 40 years of service. Her legacy will undoubtedly inspire continued dedication and community spirit within the parish for many years to come.
