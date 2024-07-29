End of an Era: Honouring Shirley Sanderson's 40 Years of Service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After four decades of unwavering dedication, Shirley Sanderson has retired from her role as the St Thomas Church Room booking secretary in Market Rasen, marking the end of an era for the parish.

Since the church room first opened its doors in 1984, Shirley has been the cornerstone of the community, managing the bookings with a meticulous touch, local knowledge, and a warm smile.

Her commitment has ensured that countless events, meetings, and gatherings have run smoothly, fostering a sense of community and continuity within the parish. Her retirement leaves a legacy and service that will be cherished by all who have had the pleasure of working with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recognition of her outstanding service, Shirley was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation and flowers by the Church Warders Sheila Lamming and Jim Cox.

Shirley Sanderson with the Church Wardens, Jim Cox and Sheila Lamming

This token of the parish’s gratitude symbolises the deep respect and thankfulness we all feel for her many years of hard work and dedication. Her efforts have not only supported the logistics of the church activities but have also built a welcoming and organised environment for all in the local community.

As the parish bid farewell to Shirley in her official capacity, they welcome Jackie Barnett, who will be stepping into this role as their Interim Booking Secretary. All the church room booking inquiries should now be directed to Jackie Barnett. We look forward to the continued smooth operation of our church activities.