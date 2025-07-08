Enjoy world-famous attractions by bus – on the first anniversary of picturesque route from Stamford

People in South Lincolnshire, Peterborough and North Cambridgeshire have been encouraged to get out and explore the region on the first anniversary of a scenic bus route, with its own map of local attractions.

The 27 Service between Peterborough and Stamford via Wittering, Wansford, Castor and Ailsworth, and Longthorpe, is one year old and has already developed a loyal following of people who enjoy its picturesque views.

Renowned local cartoonist and illustrator, John Elson, has produced a map to highlight local points of international significance, such as Burghley House in Stamford, Peterborough Cathedral and Wittering RAF Base, as well as points of more local interest, such as the Key Theatre, Stamford Arts Centre, Ferry Meadows, All Saints church in Wittering and the riverside walks in Castor and Ailsworth. Also, local pubs, shops and other important facilities.

David Boden, Commercial Director of Stagecoach East, said: “The 27 runs through such a beautiful region, which features genuinely internationally important sites and some simply lovely countryside and local villages. It is a fantastic opportunity to get on board and have a great day out with the family – maybe a walk by the river and lunch at the Feathers pub in Castor, or a visit to the Stamford Arts Centre and Friday Market.

“There is so much to see easily and at great value by bus!

“It is such a pleasure to be working with the bus campaign group for the local village residents, who have worked so hard, over the past year, to make the 27 Service such a success. Just like us, they strongly believe that we are stronger if we work together, and their passion for the region is infectious. The map, which is a wonderful piece of artwork, is just one part of that.”

Julia Cunnington, one of the local group who campaigned for the bus service, added: “For two years, the campaign group put together the evidence of isolation and loneliness within the rural villages.

“We have to thank Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and Stagecoach for listening and giving all who live in the villages their independence back. The service is a lifeline to so many people and has helped in so many ways.

“We need to continue to encourage people to come out to the fabulous countryside around the villages, including John Clare countryside, the beautiful coffee shops, and country pubs that surround Peterborough City to increase passenger journeys to improve the service in the future. Our villages have so much to offer, so please support the number 27 service..”

-- The map is available to download at https://tinyurl.com/27ServiceMap.

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp