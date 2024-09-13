Enquiries for energy efficient homes in Lincolnshire rise as pensioners face winter fuel crisis

Pensioners in North East Lincolnshire who face losing their winter fuel payments are driving a hike in enquiries for more energy-efficient new homes.

With more than 57,000 pensioners in the region about to lose the payment, developer E5 Living UK is reporting a spike in interest in its new Grimbsy properties designed to minimise energy consumption.

The Chancellor's announcement will have a significant impact on pensioners in the region. In North East Lincolnshire, only 4,564 people will be eligible, dropping from 30,683 in 2022/23. In North Lincolnshire, the figure plummets from 34,797 people eligible to 3,887. In total, 57,029 pensioners will miss out.

Kevin Stevens is the developer behind E5 Living’s ethos of creating communities which address both the needs of an ageing population together with helping to combat both rising energy costs and a climate crisis.

Mr Stevens, whose company is currently building 78 homes in the first phase of development at Kings Park Village in Scartho Top, said: “We've observed a significant increase in enquiries following the government's announcement and we’re expecting even more following the vote in the Commons.

“ There's a growing awareness of how energy-efficient, adaptable homes can help mitigate rising living costs and support independent living as residents age.

“Many homeowners are looking to upgrade their homes with features that enhance safety and accessibility. These include universal design elements like pullout cabinets, extra lighting, nonslip floors, new eco-boilers however the costs of retrofitting can be more than a move. That’s what our sales teams are hearing, and indeed we’re hearing it from residents who have moved in.

"Our agents Spicerhaart are seeing increased interest in homes that can adapt to residents' changing needs over time. Energy efficiency is just one part of the equation – accessibility and smart home features are also high on many buyers' lists.

“As winter fuel payment cuts loom, many residents are exploring long-term solutions to manage their energy costs effectively while ensuring their homes can adapt to their changing needs.”

For more information about energy-efficient and age-friendly housing options and support available in the area, residents are advised to contact their local housing authority or Age UK.