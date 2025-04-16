Equipment donation to rescue group is a life saver

Josh Ellingworth of Defibshop (centre) - donating the defibrillator to Emma Heaysman, SAR-L volunteer to the right of the defibrillator, and team members.

A team of search and rescue volunteers, whose training base is in Sleaford, have been boosted by a donation of extra life-saving equipment.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Search and Rescue Lincolnshire (SAR-L) is a team of highly trained volunteers who work alongside Lincolnshire Police to locate and assist vulnerable missing people across the county.

Operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, SAR-L is made up entirely of unpaid individuals who give their time and expertise to help others in moments of crisis – despite being funded almost entirely through donations and community support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with the addition of a defibrillator donated by Defibshop, these team members will be even better equipped to respond to cardiac emergencies in the field.

"Donating a defibrillator to Search and Rescue Lincolnshire is our way of saying thank you for the incredible work they do,” said Lyndsey Hope (Managing Director at Defibshop). “They give their time and skills selflessly, and we’re proud to help ensure they’re equipped with the tools they need to save lives.”

In cases of sudden cardiac arrest, every minute without defibrillation reduces a person’s chances of survival by 10 per cent.

Emma Heaysman, a volunteer for SAR-L said: “We are incredibly grateful to Defibshop for this donation. Having a defibrillator with us on deployments is a huge boost to our operational readiness and gives us greater confidence when responding to emergencies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team is regularly called upon to support searches for missing children, elderly people with dementia, those experiencing mental health difficulties, and others who may be at risk in Lincolnshire’s vast rural landscape.

SAR-L also assist during major incidents such as floods or severe weather events, working closely with emergency services.

SAR-L also assist the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum, which comprises emergency services and numerous volunteer groups across the region. They are designed to help prepare for and respond to emergency situations or incidents that may occur.

Defibshop.co.uk was established in 2005 and specialise in supplying defibrillators, cabinets, and accessories across the UK. This latest donation is part of their wider mission to improve public access to defibrillators across the UK by partnering with charitable organisations, sports clubs, schools, and community groups.