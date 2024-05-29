Events taking place around Sleaford marking D Day 80th anniversary and Armed Forces Day

Last year's Armed Forces Day flag raising event in Sleaford. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC

Communities in the Sleaford area will be gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied forces landing in France in June 1944, on D Day.

Marking the human sacrifice as soldiers, sailors and airmen stormed the beaches in Normandy to help bring about the end of the Second World War, at 12noon in Sleaford Market Place - Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths will perform a D Day 80 proclamation with Mayor Coun David Suiter.

On Thursday June 6 at 10am, councillors and representatives from Great Hale Parish Council, Little Hale Parish Council and the Hale Magna and Hale Parva Burial Committee are meeting at Great Hale cemetery on Little Hale Road to commemorate the 80th anniversary.

District Councillors will also attend, and there will be a commemoration ceremony and wreath laying.

Sleaford branch of the Royal British Legion will be hosting a branch dinner for members on June 7 where limited edition RBL D-Day 80th Anniversary pin badges will be handed out by chairman Jonathan Darrington-Slegg.

North Kesteven District Council is publicising a D Day tea dance at St George’s Academy, Westgate, in Sleaford on the afternoon of Thursday June 6, 4.45pm-6.30pm.

There will be a live performance and buffet. book in advance by email: [email protected]

Soon after will be Armed Forces Day and the week of events running up to it.

The Armed Forces day flag will be raised outside St Denys’ Church in Sleaford on Monday June 24 from 10.15am-11.30am, accompanied by a school choir, civic and military representatives. It is a free event and all are welcome to attend.

This will be followed the same day at 12-3pm by a veterans lunch in the NKDC Council Chamber.

There will be a presentation of veteran’s badges, acknowledging their service and the contribution by our Armed Forces to the community.

There will be a fork buffet and 1940s singer Jayne Darling performing.

It is a free event, ticket only requested in advance.