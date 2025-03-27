Every-bunny welcome for Easter fun in Sleaford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families searching for Easter fun can hop into Sleaford for free outdoor activities including a trail with the chance to get a Cadbury chocolate egg – all for free.

A special Easter garden will be in the main square of Sleaford’s Market Place from 11am-4pm on Saturday April 12.

There at the Easter garden, you can pick up a leaflet and embark on the Easter trail by finding all 10 town centre businesses and venues displaying the special window stickers shown. Return your completed trail leaflet to the Easter garden to claim a free Cadbury egg – while stocks last, one egg per child or adult showing their completed trail leaflet.

Each completed trail leaflet is also entry for one child into the Easter garden itself, where the fun continues. From creating Easter cards to crafting masks, there’s plenty within the garden to keep little ones busy. Seasonal decorations and selfie spots for photographs at the garden will also create memories for everyone. Please note that these activities are all planned to take place outdoors.

Yard Putz organisers Hollie and Ryan Blankley. Photo: David Dawson

There’ll also be free children’s face painting, with the exact location for this to be confirmed. In addition, every completed trail leaflet handed in at the garden will be entered for the chance to win a Nintendo Switch in a prize draw open to all.

This Easter event is funded by the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, as part of the Events programme. In fact, it’s the first to be supported by an additional year of UK Shared Prosperity Fund monies for North Kesteven, with more events to be shared as details are confirmed.

North Kesteven District Council Assistant Director of Economy Tony Mabbott said: “This free event is a great way to celebrate Easter with a unique and interactive experience including free crafting, activities and face painting for children and photo opportunities for everyone.

“It’s a fantastic chance to support local businesses too – whether the Easter trail leads you to discover a new place you love or re-discover a business you know – and it’s easy to extend the fun with great food and drink, free or low-cost arts and heritage venues, leisure facilities, the scenic River Slea and more all within the town centre or easy reach from it.

L-R Theo Harrison 7, Toby Harrison 5, Jack Tait 8, Albie Harrison 4 of Sleaford. Photo: David Dawson

“A full year of events will bring more opportunities to enjoy activities like these while continuing to grow pride of place and our local economy – which in turn helps encourage people to visit more of the venues, events and attractions available across North Kesteven and to discover the great place it is to be.”

Last weekend saw an exciting new event at Sleaford’s Market Place – the first Yard Putz, a nine-hole mini golf course on Saturday outside The Yard Venue, organised by owners Ryan and Hollie Blankley.

As part of the day there was also free fruit for children and face painting, a snack stand selling treats and The Yard Venue open for drinks.

Ticket sales proceeds went to the Junior Sports Programme Trust, which is based in Sleaford and supports junior sports activities in schools and clubs and youth development in Lincolnshire and East Nottinghamshire. The Yard Putz event has been part-funded from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and there will be future events during the year.

Edward Bolton King with Louie Bolton King 2 and Evie Bolton King 5. Photo: David Dawson

Remember to save the date also for this year’s RiverLight Festival in Sleaford, with fringe events taking place between June 14 and June 20. Its grand finale day on Saturday June 21 will once again include a community-led parade in the town centre, entertainment, music and more.