Everyone is invited to special centenary celebration for local bus depot

On the road with Stagecoach

Local people have been invited to come and enjoy a great, free family event at a special Open Day, which marks 100 years of one of the most historic bus depots in the region.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 12 July, Stagecoach East Midlands’ Grimsby Depot will be opening its doors and welcoming people in, free of charge, to celebrate its centenary year, as it was founded in 1925.

From 10.00am until 3.00pm. visitors will be able to enjoy the vintage buses on show, free vintage bus rides, memorabilia on display, fun and games for the kids, music of the era, and food available to buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We are really looking forward to the Open Day, it is a chance to throw open the doors and show everyone what we do – and make sure they have a great day at the same time!

Matt Cranwell

“At Stagecoach, we always say that we ‘plan for the future’, but this really goes to show how well the bus professionals who came before us put their own plans together, that today – 100 years later – Grimsby Depot remains an integral part of our local community and developing the local economy, just as it did all those years ago – and we hope that people will want to come and help us celebrate that fact"

Did you know? 1925 was the year that the television was invented, that the Statue of Eros in London was temporarily removed from Picadilly Circus (it was returned in 1931), and that Alfred Hitchcock produced his first (silent) film, The Pleasure Garden; Stanley Baldwin was Prime Minister and King George V was on the throne.

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp