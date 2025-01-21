Excellent rated care home Fotherby House welcomes MP visit
Victoria spent time talking to both residents and staff.
Fotherby, rated excellent by the CQC is one of two homes owned by North Warren Care, along with The Chimneys Care Home in Alford. Both Homes pride themselves in offering a warm, welcoming, safe home to their residents and have a real home from home atmosphere.
The homes offer respite care and permanent residential care, as well as day care. What makes these lovely care homes unique is their size, Fotherby is registered for just 18 and The Chimneys for just 14 - allowing them to offer the very best person and family centred care.
MP Victoria Atkins said that she visits many care homes, but Fotherby felt a very special home for the residents to live.