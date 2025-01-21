Staff Welcome MP to Visit Fotherby House Care Home, Louth

On Friday 17th January Fotherby House Care Home - based in Louth was honoured to welcome MP Victoria Atkins to visit our lovely retirement home.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria spent time talking to both residents and staff.

Fotherby, rated excellent by the CQC is one of two homes owned by North Warren Care, along with The Chimneys Care Home in Alford. Both Homes pride themselves in offering a warm, welcoming, safe home to their residents and have a real home from home atmosphere.

The homes offer respite care and permanent residential care, as well as day care. What makes these lovely care homes unique is their size, Fotherby is registered for just 18 and The Chimneys for just 14 - allowing them to offer the very best person and family centred care.

MP Victoria Atkins said that she visits many care homes, but Fotherby felt a very special home for the residents to live.