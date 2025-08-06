Exciting transformation begins at Alford Manor House

Construction work has begun to transform an underused part of Alford Manor House, paving the way for a brand new, permanent and flexible event space.

The collaborative project between East Lindsey District Council and Alford & District Civic Trust is funded by UK Government funding. This funding will secure the future for the Manor House for future generations allowing visitors to learn the history of Alford and the Lincolnshire Wolds.

The new permanent event space will provide the ability for the Manor House to provide function space for at least 100 people at all times of the year for such occasions as funeral teas, concerts, weddings and craft market stalls. The event space will allow good access to the Manor House and the surrounding gardens for visitors to enjoy.

The funding will also allow an open sided machinery store to be developed between the Hackett Barn and the new Workshop, which will provide a secure space for vintage agricultural equipment.

During construction the Manor House will remain open and unaffected by the ongoing construction works. There will be reduced parking provision within the Manor House, however there are several public car parking facilities in Alford within a short walk away.

Councilor Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Leisure and Culture and Carbon Reduction at East Lindsey District Council, said: “The commencement of construction works marks the first milestone for Alford Manor House as the ambitious and exciting project gets underway. The project will allow the Manor House to host more events which will generate more visitors to the Lincolnshire Wolds.

“Alford Manor House has been a focal point in Alford since 1611 and this investment will ensure the Manor House will be protected for years to come allowing visitors to understand the history of not only the Manor House but the Lincolnshire Wolds.”

You can keep up to date with the project by visiting our dedicated website here: connectedwolds.co.uk/alford-manor-house/