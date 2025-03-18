Exciting triple bill of plays comes to Lincoln for one night only

An exciting triple bill of plays by British African heritage writers will perform at Lincoln Arts Centre on Friday, April 4

Award-winning British African heritage contemporary theatre company tiata fahodzi will bring a tour of three new plays at Lincoln Arts Centre on Friday, April 4.

An eclectic triple bill of short plays, TRIPLE BILL: EVERYWHERE by Yusra Warsama, Magero, and Anyebe Godwin will perform for one night only, inviting conversations and questions around the meaning of belonging everywhere.

Directed by former Joint Artistic Director of the Royal Exchange Theatre, Roy Alexander Weise MBE (Master Harold and The Boys - National Theatre; Much Ado About Nothing - RSC; The Mountaintop - Royal Exchange Theatre; The Hot Wing King - National Theatre), each play grew from a prompt from tiata fahodzi Artistic Director and CEO, Chinonyerem Odimba: what does ‘everywhere’ mean and what is ‘home’?

GESTATION by acclaimed actor, writer, poet, and theatre practitioner Yusra Warsama, finds women on a maternity ward in a hospital in the near future. On the verge of motherhood, they contemplate the class and race-based prejudices facing both themselves and their unborn children in the face of an uncertain world and future.

Set in an escape room, Y-TEPHRA by Magero - award-nominated spoken word artist, writer and co-founder of ‘The Brotherhood Creative Collective’ - sees three siblings search for freedom not just from the game they find themselves in, but also from their fractured family dynamics.

Anyebe Godwin’s APPROACH explores the housing difficulties faced by Black people in England today, inspired by Anyebe’s own experiences of homelessness and housing uncertainty while living with chronic illness. Anyebe’s acting credits include The Empress and Falkland Sound with the RSC; he has trained with Soho Writer’s lab, Hightide Writer’s Collective, and Young Vic Neighbourhood Voices.

Interlinked by their socio-political themes exploring race, class, and gender-based prejudice and discrimination, each short play explores a distinct topic and setting.

tiata fahodzi's 'Triple Bill: Everywhere' performs in Lincoln on 4th April

Roy Alexander Weise, Director, commented: “I'm thrilled and excited to jump on board as director of this Triple Bill of important new plays by three distinct voices from the African diaspora. These stories traverse several topics across the present and the future. Each piece experiments with a range of storytelling styles to untangle the way that the political affects the personal.

"They're full of complex characters - not so often represented on stage - grappling with internal and external challenges offering visions of hope, progress and dystopia. It's going to be an explosive evening of entertainment. I'm excited to see how audiences experience these works across the country.“

Chinonyerem Odimba, tiata fahodzi Artistic Director and CEO, commented: “We are delighted to be bringing back tiata fahodzi’s Triple Bill showcase of new writing for another year to tour across the UK. The triple bill offers artists an opportunity to work with the team at tf on a new idea, and for the work to be realised with a full professional team of creatives.

"This year’s theme of ‘Everywhere’ feels especially important as it means we can imagine the work in many different spaces beyond the traditional theatre space. This ambitious project is about getting the freshest and most exciting new writing about our contemporary lives to audiences, whilst giving writers a chance to see their work brought to life in a way that feels artist-centred, and helps writers to develop their most authentic voice.”

The TRIPLE BILL: EVERYWHERE tour follows tiata fahodzi’s hit 2023 tour of Nkenna Akunna’s acclaimed play, cheeky little brown, and subsequent London transfer to Stratford East and digital release in 2024.

★ ★ ★ ★ “Irresistibly funny” - The Stage (cheeky little brown, 2023)

★ ★ ★ ★ “Joyously uplifting” - StageTalk Magazine (cheeky little brown, 2023)

★ ★ ★ ★ “Glorious ode to black culture - The Guardian (Black Love, 2021)

★ ★ ★ ★★ “Beautiful and essential” - The Stage (Black Love, 2021)

TRIPLE BILL: EVERYWHERE performs at Lincoln Arts Centre on Friday 4th April and tours venues across England until Saturday 12th April.

Tickets available from https://lincolnartscentre.co.uk/event/triple-bill-everywhere/