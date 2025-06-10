Exclusive part exchange event taking place at Lincolnshire development

Lincolnshire house hunters looking to part exchange on a new home have the opportunity to attend an exclusive event hosted by David Wilson Homes at its Lancaster Grove development in Witham St Hughs.

Taking place on Saturday 14th June, the Part Exchange event will offer keen property seekers the chance to speak to an expert Sales Adviser and gain free independent mortgage advice to find out about the right steps they can take to make their move to a brand-new home.

Through David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme, house hunters could sell their existing property to the developers who then become guaranteed buyers, eliminating any estate agent fees and avoiding the hassle of being on a property chain.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “The Part Exchange event is a great opportunity for those looking to move to a larger home by finding a guaranteed buyer for their property, negating the uncertainty that can come with selling a house.

B&DWNM - 007 BNM_LancasterGrove_Lincoln_Avondale_4bed - A study inside the show home at Lancaster GroveB&DWNM - 007 BNM_LancasterGrove_Lincoln_Avondale_4bed - A study inside the show home at Lancaster Grove
B&DWNM - 007 BNM_LancasterGrove_Lincoln_Avondale_4bed - A study inside the show home at Lancaster Grove

“Our experts will be ready to answer any questions to provide a greater understanding about what homes they may be able to afford, and I would encourage anyone interested to attend the event.”

Lancaster Grove is perfectly situated between Lincoln and Newark and benefits from a range of nearby amenities, including shops, bars, and restaurants, combining modern convenience with rural charm.

For commuters, the development provides easy access to the A46, as well as Swinderby Railway Station and local bus routes for those traveling further afield.

