Expansion underway for Metro Plumb’s youngest ever franchisee
Metro Plumb has over thirty franchises across the UK with highly trained engineers, providing a wide range of services to both commercial and domestic customers.
The young entrepreneur has also recently purchased an office in Newark-on-Trent from where he and a growing team will run the two franchise territories.
The combined territory will take in Lincoln, Nottingham, Spalding and Skegness and run as far south as Peterborough. Harry has built a team of five over the past year and is currently recruiting for an additional engineer to join the team.
Speaking about the opportunity to expand the business, Harry said, “I’ve proven that the Metro Plumb model works and we have had a great first year.
“The addition of the Lincoln area will allow me to build on our reputation for excellent service and expertise as well as the efficiencies of operating two territories from one centrally-based office.
“We are now working with air source heat pumps and that’s an area, both in the domestic and commercial markets, that has great potential. We have also picked up some contracts with large warehouses.
“When I started with Metro Plumb a year ago it was my intention to expand into new areas and I’m delighted that this has come to fruition.”
For more information on Metro Plumb Lincoln visit the website or call the team on 0115 678 0056.