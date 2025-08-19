Extra provision for safer communities in Sleaford with new trauma kits at key locations

The kits are being placed within existing defibrillators managed by local charity SHOCK Sleaford, including in Sleaford Market Place.

Specialised trauma kits are being installed at four spots around Sleaford for use in the event of a serious injury, while the emergency services are called.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kits are being placed within existing defibrillators managed by local charity SHOCK Sleaford. One is in Sleaford’s Market Place (in the bright yellow standalone cabinet adjacent to Eastgate), another is at Boston Road Recreation Ground in Sleaford (on the wall of the toilet block), and there’s one at the Spar shop, Holdingham. The fourth pack will be in the defibrillator outside the Lions Café on the industrial estate off Lions Way in Sleaford (Valley Gate, Sleaford, NG34 8YY), changing from the previously communicated location of Navigation Yard (outside the town council offices).

The locations have been selected to help provide best coverage, by placing the trauma packs in both the town centre and along some of the arterial routes into Sleaford, and all four packs are expected to be in place from later this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By utilising defibrillators already available in those locations, access to the trauma packs can be supported by 999 call handlers if an incident occurs nearby. Anyone needing to use the packs would follow the same process you would to access the defibrillator. That is, to call 999 and notify the emergency services, give the location of the defibrillator and ask to use the trauma pack inside.

Promoting the new trauma kits. Pictured left to right - Ian Freeman from SHOCK Sleaford; David Steels, Assistant Director of Environment and Public Protection at NKDC; Marc Jones, Police & Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire; Andy Morrant from SHOCK Sleaford; Councillor Mark Smith, Executive Board Member at NKDC; Anthony Oates from SHOCK Sleaford.

People calling 999 would then be given support by the operator to use the trauma kit, meaning that the injured person can receive some initial help to stem any bleeding and trauma injuries while emergency services are on their way. While serious violence is rare in Sleaford and North Kesteven, incidents which might require a trauma pack can still occur.These can include road traffic collisions or serious incidents involving traumatic injury and bleeding – times when every second counts.

North Kesteven District Council’s Executive Member for Community Safety Councillor Mark Smith said: “While we hope that there is never a need to use them, these specialised kits could make a huge difference in those first seconds and minutes while emergency services are dispatched.

“With the help and support of SHOCK Sleaford, who keep communities safe through their defibrillator schemes, it’s been possible to co-locate the trauma pack equipment with their machines to ensure they can be easily accessed at the point of need with a 999 operator on the phone to advise on using them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each trauma kit includes a number of items intended for members of the public to use if a serious injury or violence occurs. This includes trauma dressings, an emergency blanket, tourniquet and specialised gauze, and a guidance card.

SHOCK Sleaford Chairman Christian Slingsby said: “SHOCK Sleaford are proud to be working in partnership with North Kesteven District Council and the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership on this new venture. We strongly believe in giving our local community the tools needed to assist in an emergency.”

Funding has come from Lincolnshire's Serious Violence Core Priority Group which was set up with financial investment by the Police and Crime Commissioner. The Home Office allocated grant funding for each police force area to cover the work required for partners to deliver the Serious Violence Duty. The authorities that form the membership of this group jointly agree how funding is allocated. The group is part of the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership, which is formed from partners such as Lincolnshire Police, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, district councils and the county council.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire Marc Jones said: “My priority is, of course, to prevent, tackle and reduce violence. But when someone is seriously injured - whether intentionally or by accident - having the right tools to hand to stop the bleeding quickly can quite literally be the difference between life and death. Placing these kits alongside defibrillators already in place is smart thinking by the council, and a great example of how, here in Lincolnshire, we're working in partnership to help communities be safer and to save lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership Martyn Parker said: “Serious violence has a devastating impact on the lives of victims and families, it instils fear within communities and is extremely costly to society. National data shows that serious violence is increasing, which includes offences involving knives or sharp objects.

“There is a duty on all local authorities to collaborate and plan to prevent and reduce serious violence: taking a multi-agency approach to understand the causes and consequences of serious violence, focusing on prevention and early intervention, and informed by evidence. While we hope that these kits are not needed, it may contribute to keeping someone safe before the emergency services arrive.”