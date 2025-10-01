Fabulous fundraisers conquer the Edale Skyline Challenge for Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Supporters of Jerry Green Dog Rescue laced up their boots earlier this month to take on the Edale Skyline Challenge, one of the toughest long-distance hikes in the Peak District.

The dedicated team of twelve hikers tackled the demanding 20-mile route and raised an incredible £8,400 to support dogs in need.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue find safe and loving homes for dogs in need to give a second chance to dogs who’ve been abandoned, neglected or mistreated. But none of this is possible without the generosity of its fundraisers and donors.

Stacey Smalley, Community Development Manager at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, said: “We couldn’t be prouder or more grateful for this amazing support. The caring, ‘dog-centric’ ethos at Jerry Green Dog Rescue means we continue to put dogs at the heart of everything we do. With too few homes for too many dogs, fundraising efforts like this ensure we can continue to provide the best possible care while finding each dog their perfect match. Quite simply, we couldn’t do it without the incredible generosity of our supporters.”

Among the challengers was Mia Wills, who completed the hike with her partner. She added: “Taking part in the Edale Skyline Challenge was tough but amazing. It pushed us to our limits but doing it together made it really special. Knowing we were helping dogs waiting for their forever homes gave us that extra motivation to keep going. I’m so proud of what we managed as a team, and I’m really grateful to everyone who supported us, it means a lot.”

Every pound raised goes directly towards giving rescue dogs the love, shelter, and veterinary care they need while they wait for their new families.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue is now encouraging supporters to explore other ways to get involved. From hosting a Brew Up for a Pup coffee morning, to organising your own sponsored activities, there are so many ways to help. A free Fundraising Guide is available on the charity’s website to inspire and support anyone keen to make a difference.

For those who enjoy a challenge, the 2026 fundraising events will be announced before the end of the year, so watch this space!

To find out more and start your fundraising journey, visit www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/support-us/fundraise/