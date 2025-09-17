Families who have suffered the heartbreak of losing a baby are being invited to join the annual Lincoln Lantern Walk to remember and commemorate their babies’ lives

Lantern Walk 2024

The procession will take place on Sunday 12 October as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Starting at Lincoln Bishops University at 6pm, families will light their lanterns to symbolise a wave of light before walking to Lincoln Cathedral. The lanterns will then be placed in a heart shape at the cathedral entrance before the procession is invited into the building to light a candle and take time to reflect their loss.

Sophie and her family will be taking part in the walk. In 2021, at 23 weeks into her pregnancy, Sophie faced the heartbreaking decision to have a termination for medical reasons after discovering that her baby, Luca, was very unwell. She said: “The Lantern Walk gives us a way to cherish and remember our baby and ensure they are never forgotten. It’s a chance to light a lantern in their memory, and more than that, it helps us find comfort and healing alongside others who truly understand.’’

The walk is part of a series of events funded by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity and hosted by United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) to support parents and families during Baby Loss Awareness Week, which runs from Thursday 9 October until Wednesday 15 October.

Rachel Bond, Specialist Midwife at ULTH said: “Sadly, despite baby loss being common it is still a taboo, people don’t know what to say, so often they say nothing due to the fear of upset. This week is about breaking down those taboos, showing the importance of supporting families after pregnancy loss or the death of a baby.

“The Lantern Walk is a special opportunity for families to remember their babies. Walking alongside, we show that the families are very much in our thoughts, even after they leave hospital. Every baby matters to us. Regardless of gestation, or whether they were alive when born, they remain important.”

Other events taking place across the county include a bulb planting ceremony at Dion’s Wood Nature Reserve, Boston, where families will be invited to plant daffodil bulbs in memory of their baby. Certificates showing the bulbs’ location will be presented, so they can return in the spring to see their daffodils in flower.

Lincoln, Boston and Grantham hospitals will be lit up pink and blue, as well as Lincoln Cathedral and other local landmarks.

Hospital chapels in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham will display trees of remembrance, where members of the community can add their own tag and light a candle and Lincoln Cathedral will have a quiet space available for anyone to visit for reflection and to light a candle.

Baby Loss Awareness Week culminates with the global “Wave of Light” on Wednesday 15 October. Families across the world will light a candle at 7pm to remember all babies that have died too soon.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Manager, Ben Petts, said: “Supporting Baby Loss Awareness Week demonstrates our passion for delivering compassionate care to patients and families, not just when they are in hospital but also in their care afterwards.”

The lantern walk is limited to 250 participants. Due to the high numbers of families expected to attend, and to avoid disappointment, it is advised to book a space. Details can be found on the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity web page: Lantern Walk for Baby Loss Awareness Week