Family festive event at Great Hale church

Church warden Elaine Huckle said their display of decorated Christmas Trees on the theme 'I believe' were exquisite and varied. Schools at Heckington, Helpringham and Little Lockets all took part.

During the days, families could follow the Christmas story of Papa Panov, eventually finding Santa with elves in his grotto.

“The weather was awful on the Saturday but it didn't deter people to visit us, there was standing room only at one point,” Elaine said. “It was heartwarming especially as everyone had worked so hard at church.”

Lincolnshire firefighters brought their equipment into church to display and Sleaford Concert Training Band performed on the Friday evening with carols, mince pies and treats. More carols and food followed with a North Kesteven church choir on Saturday evening.

1 . L-R Margaret Simpson, Jane Weedon and Christine Newitt - organisers of the Christmas Experience L-R Margaret Simpson, Jane Weedon and Christine Newitt - organisers of the Christmas Experience Photo: David Dawson

2 . Lilly 4 and William 2 of Great Hale Lilly, aged four, and William, two, of Great Hale with their Christingles. Photo: David Dawson

3 . L-R Rosemarie Armstrong, Ann McKown, Wendy Drinkwater and Stephen Huckle L-R Rosemarie Armstrong, Ann McKown, Wendy Drinkwater and Stephen Huckle Photo: David Dawson