'Fantastic news' -- funding of £20 million to help regenerate Mablethorpe

An injection of funding worth £20 million has been hailed as “fantastic news” and “a huge opportunity” for Mablethorpe.

The popular seaside town has been named as one of hundreds of places across the UK that are to receive £2 million from the government every year for the next decade.

It’s all part of a Pride In Place programme, worth a total of £5 billion, which aims to help towns and neighbourhoods that have suffered from deprivation or are considered to have been overlooked.

The aim of the additional investment is to help create long-term renewal in Mablethorpe, bring communities together, drive regeneration and restore local pride.

An aerial shot of Mablethorpe, which is to receive £20 million of government money to help with the town's regeneration. (PHOTO BY: John D. Fielding/thebeachguide.co.uk)

The money will also give East Lindsey District Council new powers to “reclaim beloved community assets before they close, seize boarded-up shops, take action against nuisance businesses and shape the future of local high streets”.

The Connected Coast organisation, which was formed to champion the Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Skegness areas, says it is delighted by the announcement, which was made by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Chris Baron, who is board chairman of Connected Coast, said: “This announcement is fantastic news for Mablethorpe and represents a huge opportunity for the town.

“Over the last few years, Mablethorpe has benefitted from significant £23.9 million investment through the government’s Towns Fund, which has brought the new Station Leisure and Learning Centre and Campus for Future Living, among other projects, such as the Seaview Colonnade in Sutton on Sea.

Chris Baron, chairman of the Connected Coast organisation, who says the £20 million funding is "a huge opportunity" for Mablethorpe.

“Now there is the chance to build on the work that has already taken place and deliver even more improvements for the town, working in partnership with local people.”

Mablethorpe now joins Skegness, Boston and Spalding as part of the government’s long-term renewal programme for Lincolnshire. Residents of the town will get the chance to decide how the money is spent because they are considered to know their neighbourhoods best.

In recent years, there has been further considerable investment secured through East Lindsey Council, including £8.1 million for transformational culture and heritage projects in Alford and Spilsby.

Coun Craig Lindsey, who is the Conservative leader of the council, said: “This latest funding is a huge boost for Mablethorpe and for East Lindsey as a whole.

The Station Leisure and Learning Centre in Mablethorpe, which is one of the projects that has already benefitted from government investment.

"Securing £20 million over the next ten years provides the long-term certainty we need to deliver real change, with local people at the heart of decision-making.

“Together with the significant funding we have already attracted for Mablethorpe and Skegness previously, this is another major step towards building thriving, resilient communities across East Lindsey.

"We look forward to working out the finer details in the coming weeks, and then we can start our work with residents and businesses to build a stronger, more vibrant Mablethorpe where people are proud to live, work and visit.”

The funding was also welcomed by the town’s Conservative MP, Victoria Atkins, who issued this statement:

"Five years ago, I was delighted to secure more than £23 million of Conservative government investment in our coastline

"That investment has built the state-of-the-art, new swimming pool, gym and sports facilities in Mablethorpe, the health centre at the Campus for Future Living and the magnificent, refurbished Colonnades in Sutton, as well as conserving our coastline with the new nature reserve.

"Therefore, I am pleased that Mablethorpe will continue to benefit from further funding of up to £20 million over ten years as part of this government’s Pride In Place Programme.

"We must take this opportunity to build on these successes. If this funding is to have any real impact, the money must continue to be invested in projects that local people need and want, not ideas created on a spreadsheet in Whitehall or Lincoln.

"Therefore, I would like to hear from local residents on how they would like this funding to be invested.

"The government has said that the priorities for this funding are “to build stronger communities, to create thriving places and to empower people to take back control.

"Let me know your ideas for projects that will help achieve this, and I will press ministers to listen. Please contact me at [email protected].”

With its award-winning beach, Mablethorpe remains a popular seaside holiday destination for thousands of families every year.

However, certain areas of the town face high levels of deprivation and poverty. Inner central Mablethorpe has been ranked in the bottom three per cent of neighbourhoods in England for deprivation.

The town has struggled with a seasonal economy that relies on summer holidaymakers, with low-paid jobs and with a declining population, leading to difficulties providing basic services and attracting skilled professionals, such as doctors and dentists.