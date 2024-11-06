Fantasy Island invites Burgh U11s for a fun-filled day out

Fantasy Island Theme Park recently celebrated the start of a brand-new football season for the Burgh U11s Athletic Junior Football Team by treating them to a thrilling day out at the park.

As Fantasy Island wrapped up its own season, the young team from Burgh le Marsh was just setting out on their exciting football journey, marking a memorable beginning with the generous sponsorship of their new kit.

The young players, representing Burgh across Lincolnshire, enjoyed an action-packed day experiencing the park's famous rides and award-winning attractions, a unique send-off courtesy of Fantasy Island's longstanding dedication to the local community.

Through the kit sponsorship and a day at the theme park, Fantasy Island's contribution not only celebrated the beginning of the team's season but also underscored the theme park's ongoing commitment to fostering active, healthy lifestyles and family values in the region.

The team show off their new shirts as they get ready for a day of fun.

Assistant Coach Cara Harrison shared: "This was the perfect way for the team to start their season. The kids had a fantastic time at Fantasy Island, and we're deeply appreciative of the support for our new kit. This day will be one to remember as they head into an exciting winter of football."

Fantasy Island's sponsorship reflects its core mission since opening in 1995: to enrich family and community life while providing unforgettable experiences. Strategic Brand and Partnerships Manager, Paige Harris, said, "It was a delight to support the Burgh U11's team as they begin their season. We believe in the power of community and family, and it's wonderful to give these young players a day of fun and the support they need for the months ahead."

As the park closed its gates for the season, Fantasy Island's sponsorship marked a warm gesture of community spirit that will carry these young athletes through their first season. The theme park remains a cornerstone of family-friendly entertainment on the Lincolnshire coast, committed to community engagement and creating joyful memories for visitors and residents alike.

About Fantasy Island

Located in Ingoldmells, Fantasy Island is a premier family attraction known for its thrilling rides, Europe's largest seven-day market, and its dedication to local initiatives. Since 1995, Fantasy Island has welcomed millions of visitors. It remains committed to supporting community projects that align with its values of family, inclusivity, and active living.